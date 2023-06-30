Kennedi Drake crowned Miss Tooele City

Kennedi Drake was crowned as Miss Tooele City at the conclusion of the Miss Tooele City pageant on the evening of Tuesday, June 27 at the Tooele High School auditorium.

Megan Montague and Kamrie Bird were crowned as her co-attendants.

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn was the master of ceremony for the pageant. The pageant kicked off with the national anthem sung by the Tooele County Choral Society.

There were 12 contestants in the pageant. They opened the competition by dancing to a rendition of “America the Beautiful,” which lined up with the city’s theme — America the Beautiful — for this year’s Fourth of July celebration.

During the on-stage question portion of the evening, each contestant brought someone they thought represented the theme out on stage and introduced them. Their guest then asked them two questions – one they were prepared for and one surprise question. Questions included: “What’s the secret to balancing a busy life,” “What is your favorite Fourth of July memory,” “What does success mean to you” and “Why do you want to be Miss Tooele City?”

Continuing the competition, Miss Tooele City 2022 Hannah Shephard performed a dance.

Each contestant then took to the stage to perform a talent or demonstrate a skill. Talents and skills included various types of dancing, sign language, a lamb raising demonstration with a poem, and musical performances.

While contestants got ready for the evening wear portion of the evening, Winn introduced this year’s parade grand marshal, Rowe Harrison, and the pageant judges. She also thanked Miss Grantsville royalty for attending, recognized past Miss Tooele City royalty, and thanked the Tooele City Council members for their attendance.

Then the Tooele Valley Academy of Dance performed to a rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

During the evening wear event, each contestant walked around the stage showing off their dresses.

After evening wear, a video was shown highlighting the memories of the 2022 royalty. During the 2022 pageant, Winn crowned Sheppard as Miss Tooele City and the remaining four contestants as co-attendants, because of the small number of girls who took part in the pageant.

Sheppard took one last walk across the stage before giving up her crown.

The crowning portion of the evening began with the mayor’s community pride award given to Braxtynn Barlow. The spirit of Miss Tooele City award was given to Kennedi Drake and the rookie recognition award was given to Brylee Johnson.

At the end of the evening, Megan Montague and Kamrie Bird were crowned as co-attendants, and Kennedi Drake was crowned as Miss Tooele City.

During the talent portion of the evening, Drake demonstrated her sign language skills to “I Can Only Imagine” By MercyMe, Montague performed a ballroom dance with a partner, and Bird performed her senior solo dance.

Drake recently received her associate’s degree from Utah Tech University and will begin the elementary education program at the school this fall. She hopes to instill a love and appreciation for learning within her future students, according to her bio.

Drake said she believes Miss Tooele City should be someone who loves the city and can represent it with the respect and care it deserves and she knows she can fit that bill.

