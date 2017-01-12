We are sad to announce the death of Kenneth Clair Lindquist, 85, of Pleasant Grove, Utah, on Jan. 9, 2017. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Hacking Lindquist; five children: David Kenneth Lindquist (Tina), Dianna Smith (Darrell), Julie Applegate (Mike), Jena DeHaan (Dan) and Jason Howard Lindquist (Rebecca); and three brothers: Thomas Tate (Patricia), Ed Lindquist (Sally) and Kent Lindquist (SannDee). He was preceded in death by one sister, Colleen Kling.

Kenneth was born April 1, 1931, in Mount Pleasant, Utah, to Olive Farrie Jacobsen and Kenneth Edward Lindquist. He grew up in Tooele, Utah, and spent many happy summers on his grandparents’ farm in Mt. Pleasant, where he learned to love farm life. He served a mission for the LDS Church in Hawaii. He grew to love and cherish the Hawaiian people. A few days after returning from his mission and just a week before leaving for the Army, he met his future wife, Nancy Hacking, in Tooele, Utah. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on Sept. 3, 1954. While in the Army, he served as a drill sergeant, airborne ranger, and a Chinese linguist immediately following the Korean War. As a commissioned officer, he was trained both as a rotary and fixed-wing pilot and completed his active duty as a captain. After completion of 10 years active duty, Ken continued to serve in the U.S. Army Reserve and the Utah National Guard, retiring as a major in 1974. Following his active duty, he purchased an orchard in Santaquin and completed his college education at Brigham Young University, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in agronomy and a secondary degree in Asian studies. As a commercial airline pilot, he worked for American Airlines flying 747s and DC-10s for the next 25 years. In 1980, he moved to his beloved orchard in Pleasant Grove, where he has lived for the past 36 years. After retiring from the airlines in 1991, he was able to put his full time and energy into his true love — farming. He was widely known for his beautiful and delicious fruit and his agricultural knowledge, and happily shared his time and expertise with anyone in need. He spent many pleasant years doing what he loved. He was a devoted husband who showed great care for Nancy, and a wonderful father who showed his children how to work hard, and live a productive, happy life. He always loved the outdoors and spent many happy hours hiking, exploring, observing and appreciating nature, especially the mountains.

Friends may offer condolences on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, from 6-8 in the evening at Warenski Funeral Home at 1776 N. 900 East, American Fork. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in the Manila 4th Ward Building (Mahogany) of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1320 W. 3540 North, Pleasant Grove. Friends may offer condolences between 9:30-10:30 a.m., immediately prior to the service. Interment will be at Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com.