Kenneth F. Durfee

Kenneth Frank Durfee Jr. died on Oct. 9, 2017. He was born in Grantsville, Utah, on April 12, 1930, to Kenneth and Ida Durfee.

Dad retired after 37 years at Morton Salt. He was an avid hunter, horseman, camper (that man could throw a mean horseshoe) and consummate family man. Dad also enjoyed his time with the Grantsville Riding Club.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Norell; children, Wayne, Toni (Billy), Annette (Craig) and Kenneth Wade (Eduardo); seven grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Jillyn, granddaughter Cassidy and sister Jane. A viewing will be held Oct. 13 at Tate Mortuary from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment will be at 1 p.m. at Grantsville City Cemetery.