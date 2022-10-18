1943-2022

Kenneth Leo Bevan, age 79, passed away Oct. 15, 2022, at Heritage Care Center in American Fork, Utah. He died peacefully following a long battle with mental illness and other health complications. He was born Aug. 18, 1943, in Tooele, Utah, to Leo Ernest Bevan and Lucille Elizabeth Kirk Bevan. Kenneth was a kind and gentle person who loved his immediate and his extended family and enjoyed serving and helping his family and neighbors. He was typically the first to volunteer when service was needed or requested.

In his youth Kenneth enjoyed working with his parents and siblings at the family retail business — Bevan’s Tooele Hardware. He attended school in Tooele, where he graduated from Tooele High School in 1960. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Switzerland from 1962 to 1964. Upon his return, during the Vietnam War, he served in the United States Army as a chaplain’s assistant stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana, from 1966 to 1968. Kenneth attended Brigham Young University for two years, where he majored in physics and was proud to have been selected to teach a physics class as a student. He was gifted in auto mechanics and electronics repair, and was a skilled photographer, who developed his own film. In his later years, Kenneth worked in the steel fabrication business and lived for most of his adult years in his parent’s Tooele home.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Lucille Bevan, his sisters Carolyn LaRene Bevan Wright and Joyce Janeen Bevan Elkington, as well as his brothers Paul Keith Bevan and Larry Don Bevan.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at 1 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 196 N. Pinehurst Ave., Tooele. A viewing will be held at the Pinehurst chapel one hour prior to services, from 12 to 12:45 p.m. Interment will be in the Tooele City Cemetery.

Services will be streamed and can be accessed by going to www.facebook.com/CannonMortuary at 12:50 p.m. the day of the service.