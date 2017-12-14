Kenneth Michael Ellis was born on March 18, 1961, and passed away on Dec. 6, 2017, surrounded by loved ones from a second round of lymphoma.

He will be remembered as a person who would give you the shirt off of his back. He was a true friend to all who knew him.

Kenny loved riding Harleys, camping, being outdoors and was a very hard worker. He recently received his CDL license and was working alongside his fiancée Jeneil and loved it. He loved life and his family and has left a huge hole in all of our hearts.

He is survived by fiancée Jeneil Warr; daughters Kami and Whitney; son Jesse; mother Wanda Ellis; brothers Wayne Ellis and Brett (Kory) Ellis; sister Chris (Steve) Brothers; and his grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his wife, Joni Angel Ellis, and his father Max Ellis. We will all miss his love, laughter and caring.

As Kenny is riding high in the sky, we will know he is with us as the wind blows by. Services will be held at a later date.