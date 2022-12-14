Ken’s Gymnastics breaks ground

The Tooele Gymnastics Academy broke ground last week on their new $7 million construction project near 600 W. 1000 North in Tooele City.

The newly constructed facility will be renamed “Ken’s Gym.”

The groundbreaking ceremony took place at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the construction site despite cold weather and snow with cotton candy, hot dogs, and hot chocolate.

Over 100 individuals attended the event put on by Ken and Ada Goodworth, owners of the gym.

“We are so very, very excited,” Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn said, speaking about the new construction as the ceremony started.

During the ceremony, the Goodworth grandchildren, as well as gym workers and family members posed for photos before they broke ground on the project.

Originally the property belonged to Tooele Springs Calvary Chapel, a local church, but was sold to the Goodworths two years ago on a personal loan.

The construction, which will cost upwards of $7 million, will be completed by Jeff McNeill and Sons, based out of Grantsville.

“The gym is going to be a wonderful facility for dancers, cheerleaders, taekwondo, and gymnasts. There will be places for parents and grandparents to view, and it will all benefit our community,” Jeff McNeill said.

To pay for the project, the Goodworths are selling bricks engraved with former and current students’ names. They also have secured funding from American United Credit Union.

After the construction is complete, the new gym will be renamed “Ken’s Gym” with the slogan “Flips, Fitness, and Fun.”

“We want to keep this culture alive where it’s learning skills, also getting fit — staying healthy and active, and having fun while we are doing it,” Goodworth said.

The gym will be built on three acres and provide a 52,000-square-foot indoor space to house around 10 gymnastics, fitness, and dance groups, along with their open gyms and birthday parties.

Outside of the gym, there will be 107 parking stalls, an improvement of the current 15 stalls at the old location.

Tooele City is working with the Utah Department of Transportation to build a stoplight at the intersection of 600 West and 1000 North to keep gym-goers safe.

The gym project will be completed by fall 2023, if everything goes according to plan.

The Tooele Gymnastics Academy is currently located in the Peterson Ninigret Depot. It supports an enrollment of over 1,200 students weekly. The gym is also open to the public three times weekly, along with parties scheduled on the weekends.

The gym was opened by the Goodworths and their five children, all of whom live in the county and work or help out at the gym in some way.

Goodworth has coached gymnastics and tumbling for over 33 years, beginning at the age of 12. When he was young, Goodworth practiced gymnastics at a studio, but wasn’t able to compete because there was nowhere for male gymnasts to attend competitions in his home state of Idaho, Goodworth told the Transcript.

Instead of competing, Goodworth helped his teacher spot other children, and he earned enough money to pay for his gymnastics classes.

He used his talent of coaching to pay his way through college. Goodworth and his wife moved to Grantsville in 1998 and Goodworth began working in Grantsville for three dance studio owners.

In 2000, Goodworth opened Ken’s Gymnastics, which morphed into the Tooele Gymnastics Academy in 2010 where he worked part-time.

As his fulltime job, Goodworth worked as an engineer for 30 years. In 2018 he was laid off and decided to support his family working fulltime as a gymnastics owner and teacher, Goodworth said.

Coaching and growing his gym has been his passion for the past five years and Goodworth said he hopes to be able to work well into his 70s.