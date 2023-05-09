Kent Robert Ellevold

Kent passed away in his home April 28, 2023. He was born to Shirley Ellevold and Bob Elevold on April 23, 1947, in Amery, Wisconsin. Kent graduated from Ramsey High School in Roseville, Minnesota, in 1966. He served with the US Army, being drafted in 1966 to the Vietnam War but later departing to Germany. When he came home from Germany, he met his soon to be wife Deborah Janet (Dennison) Ellevold and was married Jan. 11, 1969, after he had re-enlisted back into the Army. Kent served in the Army for 15 years and had received many certificates within his time serving. Kent was a friend of Bill W and served the community from Nov. 20, 1989, in Maddison, Wisconsin, and later in the Tooele County fellowship for 34 years to eternity. Kent later found his love for long haul truck driving. He traveled coast to coast and enjoyed the road, but not as much as he loved fishing and camping with his boys. “You can take the boy out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the boy.” He enjoyed being a simple man and did not like being rushed.

Kent is survived by sons Kevin Ellevold, Bill Ellevold, Jerry Elevold, and Bob Ellevold; his granddaughter Cheyara Ellevold; mother Shirly Ryan Ellevold; brothers Terry (Janet) Ellevold, Brad (Beth) Ellevold, Dale (Cheryl) Ellevold, Rob (Mary) Ellevold; sister Julie (Mike) Hansen; brother-in-law Dale Grundhoffer; as well as many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Kent was proceeded in death by his son Tom Ellevold; father Robert Ellevold; sister Darlene (Ellevold) Grundhoffer; grandparents Moris and Elsie Ryan, George Ellevold and Inez Lee; uncles Bob Ryan, Eugene Ryan; aunts Phyllis Ryan, and Tammy Ryan.

A celebration of life will be held at Pratt Aquatic Park on Vine Street, Tooele, Utah, Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 3 p.m.