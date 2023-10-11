The annual Kickin’ Cancers Can fundraiser that took place on Saturday, Oct. 7 raised nearly $20,000 and included sporting events, auctions, entertainment, and karaoke.

The purpose of the event was to raise money for six Tooele County residents who are battling cancer including Camille Sheets, Dave Harrison, Halsten Knuteson, Lillian Matson, Tilisa Tu’ipulotu, and Tynley Bean.

The event took place at Parker’s Park in the Overlake neighborhood.

Hundreds of community members attended to show their support during the event, and nearly $20,000 was collected to help pay for the cancer treatment of the six individuals.

“As wonderful as the amount of funds that were raised at our event was, the feeling of community support felt by our six recipients is priceless,” Melaine Webster, an organizer of the event said. “Our community and local businesses are incredible in helping those around them feel loved and supported. We are constantly awed by the compassion of our community. Money can only go so far, but love and support can carry even the heaviest of burdens. We are grateful for our community coming together to rally around these six families to help them have the courage and strength to kick cancer’s can!”

Further money to help the families pay their medical bills will be raised at several local restaurants this month.

Panda Express in Tooele City will be raising money for the families all day on Saturday, Oct. 14. Drop Zone U will be raising money on Monday, Oct. 16 from 5-8 p.m. Chubby’s Cafe will raise money on Tuesday, Oct. 24 all day long.