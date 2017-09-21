Kickin’ Cancer’s Can expected to draw hundreds to charity

Friday fundraiser at Parker’s Park to help local family ♦

Hundreds of citizens are expected to gather at Parker’s Park in Tooele City Friday evening to help relieve the financial and emotional pain of one local cancer warrior.

The charity starts at 4 p.m. and continues until 9 p.m., and is all part of Kickin’ Cancer’s Can, which enters its seventh year of helping one or two Tooele County residents stricken with cancer.

In case of inclement weather, the fun will shift north a few blocks to Overlake Elementary, 2052 N. 170 West. Parker’s Park is located on Drysdale Way in Overlake.

“The people involved put all their energy and efforts into this one evening and we are always amazed of how many people in our community support this important cause,” said Andrea Rawlings, event organizer.

Activities include music, games, silent auction, food, baked goods, face painting, chalk art contest and a free Kiddie K for children of all ages. A 5K (3.1 mile) neighborhood run/walk race will start about 6:45 p.m.

All proceeds will go directly to the 501(c)3 charity that selected Steve Lyman of Erda to receive contributions from this year’s charity.

Donations are always welcome, and businesses or individuals can drop off silent auction items at Parker’s Park at 3:30 p.m.

In April 2015, Lyman learned he had an aggressive, advanced form of prostate cancer, a disease with no known cure.

When initially diagnosed, the 59-year-old’s Gleason score was so high he wasn’t eligible to receive radiation treatments.

However, after dramatically changing his eating habits to a strict vegan diet and exercising regularly, he dropped 60 pounds and qualified for treatments.

The life-long Tooele Valley resident now looks forward to years of healthy living with his wife Julie, their two children, and granddaughter.

“There are so many financial burdens upon these people when cancer strikes, that the families decide how best to use the funds,” Rawlings said.

“In addition to all the medical bills and insurance deductibles, there are all the extra trips to medical professionals, wear and tear on vehicles, in some cases, care for children or loss of job. The needs go on and on and on,” she said.

Back in 2011, Rawlings — known as a walker, not a talker — became aware of a neighbor who was a 35-year-old mother of six hit with an aggressive form of cancer.

“One day while doing the dishes, I kept asking myself what we could do to help her,” Rawlings said. “I knew that whatever little money I could give her wouldn’t make a difference, but if we could get others to come together and give a little, then together we could all make a bigger difference.

“Since I’m a runner, I thought we could put on a little 5K race and that would help bring a few dollars,” Rawlings said. “But everything steamrolled after that. People that I didn’t even know came out of the woodwork with ideas and contributions and Kickin’ Cancer’s Can has grown to what it is today.”

The charity selects the mid-September date to avoid home football games of Tooele and Stansbury High schools.

The bake sale is one of the popular draws.

“In addition to all these wonderful items made by people throughout Tooele County, we also receive donations from professional bakers,” Rawlings said.

There’s no need for locals to eat dinner before coming to the park. The event will have pulled pork sandwiches, pizza, hot dogs, and a host of other choices.

There will also be colorful dessert selections, such as cotton candy, snow cones, and other treats.

Local DJ favorite Ron Baum will also contribute his talent to the five-hour event.

“We encourage everyone to come out and bring their family, friends, and neighbors,” Rawlings says. “It’s a fun, family-centered annual event that is now ingrained in our community.”