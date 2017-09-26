Kickin’ Cancer’s Can raises $7,000 for Erda’s Steve Lyman

Autumn’s low evening temperatures failed to chase away hundreds from doing their part to help defeat cancer on Friday.

Hundreds of local residents braced the chilly evening to participate in Kickin’ Cancer’s Can and run a 5K race, enjoying festive foods, and silently bid on crafts and food at Parker’s Park in Overlake.

All the effort was directed at raising funds for Steve Lyman of Erda, who is fighting an aggressive prostate cancer.

At the end of the evening, $7,000 was tallied on Lyman’s behalf.

“I’m humbled beyond mere words,” Lyman posted on Facebook. “ … I will continue to fight the good fight, thanks to all these great people.”

Event organizer Andrea Rawlings said, “My heart is full” for all those who helped make the night special.

“Initially I was worried that the cooler temperatures and gray skies would keep some from coming out,” she said. “However, as always, Tooele County people were there in full force supporting this wonderful cause.”

Previous Kickin’ Cancer’s Can recipients were also honored during Friday’s event with a balloon launch.

Kickin’ Cancer’s Can is a non-profit group based in Tooele County that is dedicated to helping people in the community who are fighting cancer. See kickincancerscan.com for additional information.