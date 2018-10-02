Kickin’ Cancer’s Can raises funds for 4 locals battling the disease

Parker’s Park in Overlake was buzzing with energy Friday night as residents filled the grounds to take part in a special community event.

Now in its 8th edition, Kickin’ Cancer’s Can is more than the fundraiser 5K it began as in 2010. There’s also a silent auction, concession food, a bake sale, face painting, music, and activities for the whole family.

Andrea Rawlings started Kickin’ Cancer’s Can to benefit her friend, Candice Heaps, who was battling stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. After the first year, the event continued to grow, benefiting additional community members.

“Before we knew it, it grew into this beautiful, amazing thing,” Rawlings said.

While the number of recipients from Kickin’ Cancer’s Can has grown over the years, this was the first time the fundraiser benefited four different Tooele County residents with cancer.

“There was a part of me that wasn’t quite sure we could handle doing four people,” Rawlings said. “That’s a lot. That was a lot for our little budget and for our cute little community to support. But I can’t express my gratitude enough to see the support that these wonderful families have been able to receive from their community.”

The four recipients this year are Tobias Fenton, Makenna Roberts, Michelle Saunders and Amy Simmons. Profiles on each of the recipients can be found online at kickincancerscan.com and tooeleonline.com, as well as past print editions of the Transcript Bulletin.

A former recipient of Kickin’ Cancer’s Can took the opportunity to give back on Friday, after successfully beating cancer. Gary Jensen, the general manager of the Stansbury Park Service Agency, was a beneficiary of the fundraiser in 2015 while he battled stage 4 mantle cell lymphoma.

On Friday, however, a healthy and robust Jensen was surrounded by the community again when he donated his flowing red locks to Wigs for Kids. A non-profit founded in 1981, Wigs for Kids creates custom-made wigs designed to fit properly and withstand the demands of childhood.

Jensen lost his hair during chemotherapy but said it grew back in differently following treatment.

“My hair before cancer was really straight, it was like straw,” he said. “When it started coming back in, it was finer and thicker, had a little bit of curl to it. I said, ‘You know, somebody that isn’t able to grow hair … If I could benefit somebody else and make their experience with cancer a little bit more pleasant, that’s what I wanted to do.”

Jensen’s hair was cut right in Parker’s Park prior to the 5K run by hairstylist Hillary Andrus. It took nearly three years for Jensen to grow his hair long enough to donate, as Wigs for Kids requires hair donations of at least 12 inches.

“I feel naked,” Jensen said, following the hair cut. “I’ve been so used to it. It’s been almost three years.”

As a former recipient of Kickin’ Cancer’s Can, Jensen said the outpouring of love, financial aid and prayers from the fundraiser was a great gift and blessing during his battle with cancer.

“It was a great support to me to know people cared that much about the battle you have with cancer,” Jensen said. “They are thinking about more than just themselves and that was a boost to me.”

Anyone looking for more information about Kickin’ Cancer’s Can, or to donate, can visit kickincancerscan.com.