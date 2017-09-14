Kickin Cancer’s Can to hold fundraiser for Erda man

Public invited to attend at Parker’s Park on Sept. 22 ♦

Steve Lyman’s continuing battle against prostate cancer has motivated him toward a different lifestyle and a changed perspective of life.

Kickin’ Cancer’s Can selected the 59-year old Erda man and lifetime Tooele Valley resident to receive funds raised at this year’s KCC community event.

That event will be held Sept. 22 at Parker’s Park in Overlake. From 4 p.m to 9 p.m., hundreds of children and adults are expected to gather for an evening of music, food, running events, a silent auction, and sales of crafts and goodies. A 5K run will also be held at 7 p.m.

Admission is free and open to everyone.

“We are now in our seventh year,” said event organizer Andrea Rawlings. “We raise funds to help alleviate the pain of one or two Tooele County residents and their families who strenuously battle cancer day-in and day-out.”

Love, kindness and community support inundates Lyman, who continues to make progress against the odds of defeating cancer.

“I’m overwhelmed with emotion about being selected,” he said. “There are so many people who suffer from cancer, MS, and other diseases who are deserving of everyone’s generosity. It’s impossible to express my appreciation.”

His wife Julie Lyman said, “We are amazed at the number of old Tooele High classmates, former co-workers, neighbors, friends and relatives who plan on supporting Steve by attending Kickin’ Cancer’s Can. It’s truly a blessing.”

The Dugway Proving Ground physical science technician first learned he had prostate cancer in April 2015.

Although there is no cure yet for his type of advanced prostate cancer, Lyman has turned the tables on beating the odds.

His first biopsy that measured Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) showed elevated levels. His prostate cancer Gleason score came in at an 8 on a scale from 2 to 10.

“I was told, ‘We don’t see a lot of 8s,’” Lyman said. “Most people at that level do not survive.”

The score was too high for medical radiation treatments. However, that changed over the course of time.

“My doctor advised me to read and study anything I could get my hands on about prostate cancer,” Lyman said. “The more I read and studied, the more I found out how critical diet and exercise played in battling cancer.”

He said he was strictly a meat-and-potatoes man at the time. He was also overweight, pre-diabetic, and his blood pressure was at an unhealthy level.

However, after watching a Netflix documentary called “Forks over Knives,” Lyman immediately implemented a vegan diet, one that he religiously sticks to today.

He also began to exercise regularly and has shed 60 unhealthy pounds in the past two years while battling prostate cancer and all its ugly side effects.

Today, Lyman briskly walks at least 30 minutes daily and gets as much sunlight as possible. He loves playing racquetball at least weekly at Vasa Fitness with his brother Wayne and his children Sharon and Pake.

His improved diet and increased exercise dramatically improved his PSA results and he became a prime candidate for radiation treatments.

Treatments included 38 days of radiation treatment (five days weekly) at the Huntsman Cancer Center at Intermountain Medical Center. In addition to the back-and-forth Murray trip, the 165-mile day usually included an additional round trip to his work at Dugway.

He also received regular hormone shots over a six-month period. “They are painful. It feels like a horse kicked you,” Lyman said. He also takes a daily chemotherapy pill.

“One thing Steve has taught me and our kids is how to handle adversity,” said Julie Heaton. “We are in awe with how he deals with all of it. He is our rock.”

In addition to making a 180-degree turnaround in diet and exercise habits, Lyman has a completely different outlook on life than he did back in early 2015.

“My perspective on life has totally changed,” he said. “You know how the evening news shows 12 negative stories about all the bad things going on in the world, and then maybe one little ‘feel good’ story at the end? That’s how I used to look at life.

“Now I see life as 11 positive, uplifting stories and if you have to have bad news, maybe put one at the end of the program — if you must,” he added.

Lyman expresses deep gratitude for his team of medical professionals. In addition to his family doctor, an oncologist, radiation oncologist, and urologist have been with him every step of the way throughout the battle.

Two years ago, Lyman was within a few steps of an apparent end of his life. Hopefully, the actions he has undertaken will extend his life until new research or developments can find a cure to extend his time with his job, friends, and most importantly, his family.

“However long that is, I fully intend to live life to the fullest,” he said.

Kickin’ Cancer’s Can is a non-profit group based in Tooele County that is dedicated to helping people in the community who are fighting cancer. See kickincancerscan.com for additional information.