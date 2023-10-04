The annual Kickin’ Cancers Can fundraiser will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7 in Tooele City and will include sporting events, auctions, entertainment, and karaoke.

The purpose of the fundraiser will be to collect money to benefit local members of the community who are battling cancer. This year’s recipients include six individuals: three from Tooele, and one each from Stockton, Stansbury, and Grantsville.

The event will take place at Parker’s Park, located at 202 W. DiMaggio Drive in the Overlake neighborhood.

Starting at 4 p.m. the event includes karaoke and race registration, a silent-auction, a raffle, bake sale, and concessions. Activity wristbands will be $10 and include blow up games, ax throwing basketball, face painting, balloon animals, chalk art, and access into the video game trailer.

From 4-6 p.m. there will be entertainment from local bands, and at 5 p.m., the Stansbury High School Polynesian Club will be performing in honor of one of the recipients this year: Tilisa Tu’ipulotu.

From 5-7 p.m., a home run derby will be held. Winners will receive prizes. At 5:15 p.m., a balloon release ceremony will be held in honor of loved ones and friends who have passed away as a result of cancer.

A free children’s run for ages 3-9 will take place at 5:15, and the adult 5K will take place at 6:30 p.m. Race awards and prizes will be given away at 7:30 p.m. From 6-8 p.m., those who signed up for karaoke will be able to perform. Winners will be announced at 8:15 p.m.

The silent auction and raffle will close at 8:00 p.m. and winners will be announced at 8:30 p.m.

Kickin’ Cancers Can was first created in 2012 after current director, Andrea Rawlings’ friend Candice, a 34-year-old mother of six, received news that she had stage four non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma of her B Cells, a near death sentence.

Candice told Rawlings that she was going to kick cancer’s “butt,” which gave Rawlings and friends and family the idea and name for the event.

“Candice took on cancer with so much courage and vigor,” Rawlings said. “She went through surgery after surgery, faced each chemo treatment with a smile and still found small ways to reach out to those around her.”

The funds raised for Candice at the event were small compared to the mounding bills, but Candice was grateful for the money and support she felt, according to Rawlings.

Candice wanted to pass on the feeling and help select another family for the event to be held again the next year. In spring 2011, Candice received the news that she was not getting better, so she stopped treatments and spent her last days with family and friends.

“We’ve carried this amazing event on in her honor and really because we’re a little selfish,” Rawlings said. “We know as we plan, prepare, and execute all that goes on with putting on an event like this, she is with us. We feel her sweetly push us to try a little harder and to give just a little more.”

The organizers of the Kickin’ Cancers Can event wrote bios for each recipient.

Camille Sheets

Thirty-seven-year-old Camille Sheets is a mother of four and resident of Tooele City, where she works as a receptionist for the Nat’su Healthcare Clinic — an organization which serves local Native American tribal members, helping them with general healthcare needs as in a residential treatment center setting. Sheets is beloved by her community for her love of helping people and cheerful smile she shares while doing it. She is well-known for her many years of service as a barista at Janna’s Java and for her work at Farmer’s Insurance. Sheets was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Breast Cancer. She is currently undergoing her treatment which includes 16 chemotherapy infusions, surgery to remove tumors, and radiation. Although she receives incredible support from her partner, Matt, and her mother, Diane, as well as other friends and family, we are so happy to get to band together in her behalf and show her how much she truly means to this community.

Dave Harrison

Dave Harrison is both loved and respected by his family, friends, and the members of his great community in Stockton. As father to his 10-year-old son and husband to his amazing wife, Anna — a secretary, at Excelsior Academy — and with family in nearly every end of Tooele County, Harrison is grateful to be surrounded by the love and support of so many. Dave was just recently diagnosed with Stage 3 Colon Cancer and underwent surgery in June of 2023. He is now undergoing aggressive chemotherapy, which will be followed by radiation treatments. His wife has stepped up as a remarkable caregiver during this time when Harrison’s physical limitations make it difficult to maintain his many regular activities and responsibilities. As he is able, Harrison still works part-time as a bailiff for the court where he treats others with dignity and respect. He also helped to design the jail and has always been willing to lend a hand to anyone who needs it with his kind and cheerful countenance. He truly has a gift for drawing the good out of others with his quiet and humble demeanor. Harrison loves to can salsa and jam and share with his many neighbors and friends. A few years ago, he even helped his son to start a sucker stand out in Stockton, helping him to create and make all kinds of sucker flavors and to build a wooden stand for selling in the neighborhoods of Stockton. Indeed, “Sam’s Sucker Stand” was beloved by many. Although Harrison would be the first to want to give help to others before himself, we are excited and grateful to be able to rally around him with the support that he truly deserves.

Halsten Knuteson

Two-year old Halsten Knuteson loves playing in the dirt with his big brother in his hometown of Grantsville. Any day he can play in the backyard, getting wet or dirty, is a good day in his book. Knuteson is the life of the party – strong, loud, and even dramatic – a true joy in the life of his mother, Jarna, his father, Kiel, and big brother, Haaken. After noticing some stunted growth and the appearance of lymph nodes on his neck and waist, Knuteson’s parents became concerned and took him in for some blood work. After a month of unanswered questions, doctors noticed a large mast in Knuteson’s chest. Soon thereafter, he was diagnosed with T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Knuteson has shown incredible resilience during his 40-day stay in the hospital and subsequent treatment regimen, including over six months of chemotherapy. Through it all, he still manages to find joy and have fun on the good days, and finds peace in cuddles from mom and dad on the really hard ones. He knows he is a child of God and that he is loved by so many.

Lillian Matson

17-year-old Lillian Matson is a lifetime resident of Tooele City, attending Overlake Elementary as a child and graduating just last year from Tooele High School. Living close to family, Matson’s childhood was filled with family get-togethers – Easter picnics in the park, Christmas festivities, and Sunday night game nights. She is the middle child of three, with one younger brother and one older sister, Raquel, who is also a cancer survivor, having had the same diagnosis as Matson at just four-years-old. In addition to spending time with her friends and family, smart, hardworking, and sassy Matson enjoys crafting, painting, shopping and walking her dog. She can always make her family laugh with her great sense of humor and sarcastic wit. Matson was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma after she began experiencing pain in October 2022 that made it difficult for her to walk, sit, or sleep. The pain was so great that she was nearly unable to walk for her high school graduation. The very next day, the results of her MRI came back, showing a tumor in her right hip. Since then, she has completed six out or 14 rounds of chemotherapy and will also undergo 31 days of radiation. Initial scans are promising, showing that the tumor is indeed shrinking! Matson was signed up to start school this fall at Webster State College. Although she has had to put that on hold for a time, she is excited to start next year and is even considering a degree in radiology. Although the many long hospital stays have been incredibly difficult, she finds hope through all the love and support of her family, friends, fellow church members, and neighbors. She is an inspiration to us all as she exemplifies one of her favorite quotes: “You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy.” (Jane Marezewski, America’s Got Talent).

Tilisa Tu’ipulotu

Tilisa Tu’ipulotu, Stansbury resident and mother of one, grew up on the beautiful island of Tonga. It is not surprising that her favorite memories involve swimming with cousins and family on the gorgeous beaches there. Tu’ipulotu goes by just Tili for short, also met and fell in love with her husband, Lote, while still living on the island. The pair made their way to Stansbury Park in 2021, where they were welcomed with open arms by supportive neighbors and friends. Since moving here, they have come to love the game of pickleball and have found joy in sharing their home and love with foster children. Just one year ago, Tu’ipulotu and Lote were thrilled to welcome their first child, a beautiful little boy, into their home. Their little family is what gives her the will to fight the cancer diagnosis that came just a few months later. Tu’ipulotu was diagnosed with Stage 4 Ovarian Cancer, which has also spread to her stomach. She is currently undergoing six months of chemotherapy, which will be followed by surgery as well. Still, Tu’ipulotu continues to approach life with patience and bravery, finding comfort in the peace of her Savior (John 14:26-27) and in the way cancer has brought her family even closer together as they work to make every moment together truly count.

Tynley Bean

Longtime Tooele resident, Tynley Bean, and her daughters are known and loved throughout the Tooele community. Bean’s girls have been deeply involved in local theater and performance. Yet, not only is Bean supportive of her own daughters, but of every child in the theater community, attending almost all of the shows and making sure every single individual feels special. Tynley was diagnosed in 2023 with Stage 2 Breast Cancer. She will undergo 16 weeks of chemotherapy and then discuss the possibility of surgery afterwards. Although Tynley receives love and support from her family friends, we are grateful for the chance to help her feel even more loved and supported –the same way she has done for countless others.