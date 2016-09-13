Kickin’ Cancer’s Can will hold annual fundraiser this weekend

The local nonprofit group Kickin’ Cancer’s Can will hold its annual fundraiser this weekend, benefiting three local families affected by cancer.

The group’s website, kickincancerscan.com, has published biographies of each benefiting family as well as information on past honorees.

Andrea Cox was diagnosed with brain cancer in January of this year. Following surgery to remove a tumor, she’s been undergoing chemotherapy. She and her husband have six children age 16 and younger. Cox currently works as a part-time instructor at Excelsior Academy, according to her bio.

Tawna Thomas worked as a medical assistant at Wasatch Pediatrics from 1992 until April 2014, when she was diagnosed with lung cancer. The cancer spread and she underwent radiation therapy on her brain. Currently, she takes medication to stop the cancer growth. She has three sons and a granddaughter.

Jessica Duersch, her husband and their four children moved to Tooele in 2013. Duersch works as a guest teacher for Tooele County School District and coaches soccer for kids age 7 and 10. She was diagnosed with breast cancer on the first day of school last fall and is going through chemotherapy.

Past recipients of the annual fundraiser include 19-year-old Ryan Tomac in 2014 and two 6-year-old children in 2014 and 2013, respectively.

Kickin’ Cancer’s Can started six years ago when Candice Heaps was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. A group of Heaps’ neighbors, including Andrea Rawlings, decided to do a 5k to raise funds for her family. In June 2010, they planned a family event that included not only a run, but also children’s activities in a local park.

The event turned into a bigger party than the organizers expected, and they decided to plan a similar fundraiser in 2011 for another person battling cancer. After 2011, they knew they wanted to do the event every year.

“It started with me and my neighbor,” Rawlings said. “It kind of turned into a neighborhood thing — pretty much if you live on my street, you’re going to be helping with this. … They’ve all been great.”

To identify families who need help, Rawlings and the other members of the planning committee accept nominations at the beginning of each year.

“Generally neighbors and friends nominate each person,” she said. “After the application process is over, we meet as a committee and go over the applications and cry a lot because it’s hard. These are all amazing people. I’ve yet to meet someone who’s going through cancer who’s not an incredible person in one way or another.”

Twelve people participate on the committee, and each one helps recruit volunteers to help the event go smoothly. Rawlings is grateful for every person and business who supports Kickin’ Cancer’s Can, she said.

“Tooele County has been so great to support it,” she said. “It means the world to me to know so many other people care about it besides the families. It’s a great way to see the community come together for people they may or may not know.”

This year, the event begins Friday with activities at 4 p.m. in Parker’s Park on Drysdale Way in Tooele. Activities include a bake sale, dinner, face painting, games for kids, a photo booth, soccer obstacle course, silent auction and raffle.

Everything except a Kiddie K race and chalk art contest will cost $1 or more. Registration for the 5k costs $15 (does not include a shirt) or $20 (does include a shirt) and can be done in advance online or on the day of the event.

“We give people a lot for their money, so it’s a great family event,” Rawlings said. “People can come knowing every penny they’re spending is going directly to someone in need.”

Rawlings hopes to have 250 people participate in the 5k this year. So far, 117 people have registered online, she said.

The Kiddie K, for all kids under 9, will take place at 6 p.m. The regular 5k will start at 7 p.m. Both runs are on Friday.

On Saturday, there will be a community yard sale benefiting Kickin’ Cancer’s Can’s chosen families in the parking lot of an LDS church located at 323 E. Erda Way. The yard sale will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m., Rawlings said.