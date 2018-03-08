Kidnapping charges dismissed against man

Charges against a Tooele man, which included a felony, were dismissed in 3rd District Court on Tuesday after he was not found competent to proceed with a trial.

David Alan Eliason, 71, had been charged with first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping, as well as misdemeanor counts of violation of protective order, and assault.

An order to release Eliason was sent to the Tooele County Detention Center on Feb. 13 and charges were formally dismissed without prejudice during a competency hearing before 3rd District Court Judge Matthew Bates.

The court found Eliason not competent to proceed with the trial and that he could not be restored to competency, according to court records. The Tooele County Attorney’s office moved to have the case dismissed.

The charges against Eliason were connected to an incident last October, when he allegedly pulled a female victim into his car at the Tooele County Court Complex, according to a probable cause statement. The victim, who suffered minor injuries, had previously lived with Eliason but had a protective order against him.

A competency review for Eliason was ordered during his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Oct. 23 before former 3rd District Court Judge Robert Adkins. During the same hearing, Eliason was assigned no bail and remained in custody until his February release.