Kids on scooter hit truck near Grantsville Post Office

One of the two children riding an electric scooter near Grantsville Post Office suffered minor injuries after they hit the tire of a truck on Monday, Feb. 20.

A truck was waiting to pull out of the post office parking lot to turn left onto Main Street around 12:17 p.m. when an electric scooter hit the truck’s tire, according to Sgt. Jeffery Watson, a spokesperson with the Grantsville Police Department.

The truck was hit while the driver was traveling about one mile per hour while pulling up further in the driveway to see the roadway better.

Apparently, the gas-powered scooter didn’t have brakes and the boy driving was unable to stop it before hitting the truck, Watson said.

Right before impact, the child on the back of the scooter jumped off and was uninjured.

The boy driving the scooter may have gotten his foot caught under the tire of the truck for a second, resulting in scratches. He was transported to a local hospital but was later released and is now fine.

No damage was done to the scooter or the truck.

Prior to the accident, Watson said the two children were in a parking area nearby working to repair the scooter and then took it out for a test drive, which resulted in the accident.