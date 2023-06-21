Kim Allen Pehrson of Oakley, Utah, passed away June 11, 2023. He was 61 years old. He courageously battled cancer for 22 months, remaining optimistic and cheerful to the end.

Kim was born Jan. 2, 1962, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Raymond (Bob) and Ida Karen Pehrson. Kim was always looking for an adventure from the time he could walk. He would often wander off until his mother tracked him down and brought him home. The eldest of his siblings, Kim grew up working on his family’s farm in Vernon, Utah. A few of the chores that made up everyday life were herding cattle, moving sprinkler pipes, harvesting potatoes, and mending fences.

Kim graduated from Tooele High School in 1980, and Vernon was no longer big enough to contain his adventurous soul. He was passionate about the outdoors and loved skiing, camping, riding horses, team roping, and hunting. If he was on a boat, he was happy. He wanted to try everything. He worked as a truck driver, gold miner, and a welder. His work as a pipe fitter led him into the field of fire protection services, where he worked for over 35 years. In 1997, Kim made the best purchase of his life when he bought a new truck and fell immediately in love with the beautiful saleswoman, Kimberly Johnson. From that time forward, Kim and Kimmy spent their time making memories and cherishing each moment together. In 2004, they started K & K Fire Protection Services and successfully ran the business together, which allowed them to enjoy life on their terms. In his 40s, Kim traded in his horse for a Harley, and they traveled the country on a motorcycle. One of Kim’s greatest character traits was his ability to relate to people and make them feel special. Wherever Kim and Kimmy traveled, Kim would find a fishing hole and a treasure trove of new friends.

Kim loved the mountains. He found a slice of heaven in the Aspen Mountain area on the banks of the Weber River, where he and Kimmy bought and improved an old home. Nail by nail, they turned the ordinary house into a picturesque dream home with doors open to all. Kim was always looking out for his neighbors and kept the roads plowed so residents could get around in winter. After a trip to Hawaii in 2017, Kim and Kimmy fell in love with the island and bought a home in South Kona overlooking the ocean. From then on, they would split their time between the beaches of Hawaii and the aspens of Northern Utah.

Kim loved his family. His children Tiffany and Brandon were his pride and joy. He adored his eight grandchildren. “Grandma and Grandpa P” loved attending their activities, from dance recitals to sporting events. They always made the kids feel important on birthdays and other special occasions. We are blessed with a reservoir of happy moments to keep Grandpa P’s memory alive until we meet again.

Kim was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Karen Pehrson, in-laws Bill Johnson and Sherry Morrill. He is survived by the love of his life Kimberly (Kimmy) Johnson; children Brandon (Kami) Pehrson, Tiffany (Dwayne) Walker, and Gregory Ingersoll; grandchildren Mercedes, Kennedi, Aidan, Porter, Cache, Tyce, Paizlee, and Adelise; siblings Scott (Amy) Pehrson, Betsy (Kenneth, deceased) Cummings, Carl Pehrson, and Bryant (Terri) Pehrson; and in-laws Fran Johnson, Boyd Morrill, Beth (Cody) Allen, Carleen (Tony) Jensen, and Billy (Melissa) Johnson.

A service will be held for Kim on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the LDS chapel, 240 Interlochen Lane, Stansbury Park, Utah.