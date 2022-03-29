Kimberly Sue Hutsell (55) of Tooele, Utah, was called home surrounded by her five daughters and reunited with her husband and granddaughter March 23, 2022, after a long battle with lupus.

Kimberly was the second child and only daughter born March 9, 1967, to Robert and Susan Carson in Salt Lake City, Utah. Kimberly married Scot Black, and with that union they had three daughters and her two stepchildren, then later divorced. She married the love of her life Christopher Karl Hutsell on Nov. 22, 1996. In that marriage she received two additional stepsons, and fostered two daughters. Together they raised their grandson Jordon Crowell for a large part of his life. She had a huge heart, and her love for her children and grandchildren was never-ending. She was an amazing wife, daughter, mother and her favorite title Grammy.

Kimberly had an auto immune disease that she battled from the age of 25. But even through the pain and struggle, she found a reason to smile. She had a fire in her soul like no other. She had a love for crafts, interior design, gardening, and photography.

Kimberly is survived by her parents Robert and Susan Carson; her five daughters Aubrey Hutsell, Hillary Allen, (Eric Allen), Lexi Hutsell (Scott Karol), Felicity Zoberski (Matt Kramer) and Kara Zoberski; stepsons Dakota Hutsell (Kylee Hutsell) and Weston Hutsell (Jill Hutsell); Jeremy Black (Alisha Black) and stepdaughter Jenny Black; brothers Mike Carson and Kyle Carson; and the joy of life, her 27 grandchildren; special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by husband Christopher Hutsell, granddaughter Bailey Minoletti, and grandparents Wayne and Bernice Carson, and Marion and Marjorie Bevan.

A celebration of life will be held at Tate Mortuary, May 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. There will be a luncheon to follow for immediate family and friends.