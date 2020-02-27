Kirk Hotel makes national register of historic places

New owners want 92-year-old hotel zoned for apartments ♦

The 92-year-old Kirk Hotel in Tooele City is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The hotel at 57 W. Vine joins three other buildings in Tooele City that are on the register — the Tooele Carnegie Library, the Tooele County Courthouse and City Hall, and the Tooele Valley Railroad Complex.

Tyler Kohler, the new owner of the Kirk Hotel, wants the city to rezone it for an apartment complex, claiming that has been the actual use of the property for years.

In the past, the hotel rented out rooms as a hotel, as well as apartments, but according to a letter from the Tooele City Council, it was done without consulting the city or seeking appropriate approval. This was an issue because the location was and still is zoned as a hotel.

Since then, new owners have taken over management. The new owners have begun renovations and upgrades to the building, according to Jim Bolser, the city’s community development director,

The new owners want to work with the city with the ultimate goal to turn the complex into more functional apartments, Bolser said.

According to the city’s letter to the owner, this would cause an issue because the number of units would exceed the maximum density under the city’s existing code.

“They want to use the building for apartments, which it is really better suited for at this point based on the use and condition of the building when they bought it,” Bolser said. “An apartment building is not allowed in the GC (General Commercial) zone, but they can’t really change the zone to a multi-family zone that allows apartments either, because the number of units in the building would calculate a density in excess of anything allowed in any zone.”

The City Council said that in the past an amendment to the city code was passed stating that if a building was registered as “historic” under the national register of historic places, then it could exceed the maximum densities.

According to the City Council, putt ing the new owner’s idea into place would require two things — a separate amendment to the city code, since the last amendment concerned the Broadway Hotel, and the owners of the Kirk applying to be on the register.

Since then, the property owners have been working with the Utah Division of State History. As of Jan. 21 the Kirk Hotel was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

According to Bolser, the city code must still be amended to allow for the 42 apartment units located within the building.

During the City Council’s Feb. 19 meeting, it was decided the city would talk to the owner of the Kirk Hotel and ask how they wanted to proceed.

Also at the meeting, the City Council directed staff to look at what amending the city code would entail.

The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of the Nation’s historic places worthy of preservation. Authorized by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the list is administered by the National Park Service.

To be considered eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, properties must meet criteria based on age, significance and integrity.

Generally, the property must be at least 50 years old. Integrity involves evaluating the property to see how much it looks like it did in the past. Significance requires the property to be associated with events, activities, or developments that were important in the past. Significant architectectural, landscape, and engineering achievements and history are also considered, according to the National Park Service.

Applications, including documentation of criteria, are first submitted and reviewed by the state Historic Preservation Office and the state Historic Preservation Review Board. The state review board forwards their recommendations to the National Park Service, which makes a final review and determination, according to the NPS.

Listing on the register may provide opportunities for federal preservation grants, federal investment tax credits, and some international building code alternatives. There are no restrictions placed on privately owned property placed on the register, unless the property is involved in a project funded with federal assistance, according to the NPS.

The Kirk Hotel was built in 1928, by miner Phillip C. Kirk. It included a restaurant on the main floor and a third story ballroom.

Upon completion, the Transcript Bulletin reported that the Kirk Hotel was the most modern hotel in Utah.

The hotel’s main success was short lived, however, because of the stock market crash in 1929.

The Kirk stayed closed until 1930, when Millie Anderson Jones got it back up and running again.

The Kirk is rumored to be “haunted.”

According to comments on the website “hauntedplaces.org,” objects are often moved when no one is around, doors and cupboards move open by themselves, and orbs appear in pictures.

According to the new owners’ Facebook post, all of the ghosts have been cleared out of the hotel.