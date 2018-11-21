Kitchen in Tooele City home likely a total loss after fire

A Tooele City home sustained significant damage as a result of a structure fire Monday evening, according to the Tooele City Fire Department.

The fire, reported around 5:40 p.m., began in the kitchen of the home near the intersection of 470 South and 900 West, according to Tooele City Fire Chief Rick Harrison. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to have been caused by an electric pressure cooker or similar device, he said.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames within 10 minutes and fire damage was contained to the kitchen, Harrison said. Smoke damage affected other areas of the house, however, and the American Red Cross was called to assist the residents displaced by the fire.

Harrison said it’s possible the residents in the home have made temporary living arrangements, as they had already contacted their insurance provider while fire crews were still on scene.

The kitchen is likely a total loss and the total damage is estimated at around $25,000, according to Harrison. Two fire engines and a ladder truck were involved in battling the fire, as well as at least 20 Tooele City firefighters.

Despite the damage to the home, the quick response by the department prevented the fire from being worse, Harrison said.