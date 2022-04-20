Knife involved in fight at Tooele High

No injuries were reported following an altercation that involved a knife on April 7 at Tooele High School.

School resource officers at Tooele High School were notified of an assault that occurred in the rear parking lot of the school at around 2 p.m. on April 7 according to Lt. Jeremy Hansen, public information officer for the Tooele City Police Department.

An officer spoke with the victim, a 16-year-old male student who stated that he had been confronted by two other male students in the parking lot.

The victim told the officer that one of the students, also 16-years-old, accused him of talking to his girlfriend.

While the victim and the other boy were yelling at each other, another male student, age 15, stepped in between the two boys and threatened the victim with a pocketknife, according to Hansen.

The victim stated that a female student approached the 15-year-old and took the knife from him, which ended the confrontation.

The victim provided a description of the knife to officers and he didn’t have possession of the knife when he was interviewed by officers. An officer later recovered the pocketknife, which they found out had been taken to another student’s vehicle in the parking lot after the confrontation.

The 15-year-old student was referred to juvenile court for a 3rd degree felony of aggravated assault.