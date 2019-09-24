Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Kodi Lee plays a Snow Patrol song on the piano and sings it in his Tooele home in 2008.
  • Friends of Kodi Lee gathered at Bonneville Brewery in May to watch the Stansbury graduate appearance on America’s Got Talent. Lee was advanced in the popular TV show to next round of competition.

September 24, 2019
Kodi Lee wins big in America’s Got Talent finale

Former Tooele resident declared winner of AGT’s 14th season in Hollywood 

Former Tooele County resident Kodi Lee was named the winner of the 14th season of America’s Got Talent on Sept. 18.

Originally from California, Lee attended Copper Canyon Elementary and Stansbury High schools while living in Tooele. Back in May 2019 a group of around 30 of Lee’s Tooele County friends and fans gathered at Bonneville Brewery to watch him audition on the premier of AGT’s 14th season.

Lee played the piano and sang Leon Russell’s “A Song for You.”

Listening to Lee sing and play the piano, it’s hard to remember that he was born with optic nerve hypoplasia and is legally blind. He was also diagnosed with autism six months after turning three. 

He received a standing ovation for his performance.

“What happened there was extraordinary,” said judge Simon Cowell, after Lee’s first performance. “I mean really extraordinary.”

He was given the golden buzzer, meaning he advanced directly to the live “America’s Got Talent Show,” in Hollywood.

During the shows Lee performed “Bridge over Troubled Water,” by Simon and Garfunkel and “You are the Reason,” by Calum Scott. In the finals he performed “Lot without You,” by Freya Ridings. For his final performance he performed “You are the Reason,” again, but with guest performer Leona Lewis.

Lee lived in Tooele for about six years before his family returned to California.

Lee was the lead in a local band called “Kodi and the Chillbodi’s.” The group performed in Long Beach, California, at the Festival of Human Abilities, and locally at the Benson Gristmill and the Utah State Fair.

 

