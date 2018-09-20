Korbe Franz East passed away on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, after fighting a courageous battle with colon cancer. She was born on Feb. 2, 1959. During her life she had four children: Korie, Kylie, KaeLen, and Will, whom she loved very much and was proud of her grandchildren.

She was an avid bowler, loved to go play poker every Wednesday night, was a talented crafter, and loved watching her grandchildren play sports.

Korbe is preceded in death by her son, Willy, and parents, Richard and Marta Franz. She is survived by her children: Korie (Randy), Kylie and KaeLen (Kenneth); 16 grandchildren; siblings, Richard (Geri) and Kallie (Brent); and extended family.

All are welcome to attend and bring your chairs to the graveside services on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah. Interment to follow services at same location. To leave online condolences, please visit memorialutah.com.