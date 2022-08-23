Kristina Lee Wilson Huckabaa died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Bountiful, Utah, due to complications with diabetes. She was 42 years old.

Kristina is survived by her husband of two years Chris Huckabaa, her parents Russell and Linda Wilson, sister Michelle Cumming, brother Kelly Wilson, brother-in-law Gordon Cumming, and nephews Brendan and Hunter Cumming.

Kristina was born in Ogden, Utah, May 20, 1980, at St. Benedicks Hospital. Kristina is loved by many family and friends. She lived in Tooele and went to Tooele High School. Kristina loved her family and wanted to please everyone around her.

There will be a memorial service Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Tate Mortuary, Tooele.