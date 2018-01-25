Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

January 25, 2018
Kyle Christopher Landers

Obit Kyle Christopher LandersKyle Christopher Landers, a longtime resident of Sandy, Utah, passed away on Sunday, Jan 21, 2018, from a sudden heart attack at the age of 45. Kyle was born on May 31, 1972, in Jamaica, New York, to Jack and Colleen Landers.

Kyle is survived by his wife, Nichole; daughters, Seattle, Sydney and Brooklyn; son, Brockton; parents, Jack and Colleen; brother, David (Annette); sisters, Aimee and Jennifer (Clay); nieces and the rest of his beloved family and friends.

Visitation will be held at the East Sandy Stake, 9636 S. 1700 E., Sandy, Utah, on Thursday, Jan. 25 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 26, at 11 a.m. with a visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the services. For complete obituary, see larkinmortuary.com.

