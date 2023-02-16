Kym Chaplin Gallegos

Aug. 2, 1958 – Feb. 16, 2023

On Feb. 16, 2023, Kym passed away after a two-year-long courageous battle with peritoneal cancer. She was 64 years old. She was born to Keith and Karma McPhie of Magna, Utah. Kym was a graduate of Cyprus High School.

Kym married Ron Chaplin of Tooele in 1977. Although they later divorced, they had three children who they raised.

In 2019, she married Jesse Gallegos of Murray Utah. The family would like to thank Jesse for his exceptional love and care for Kym.

Kym is most remembered for her many years spent working at Grantsville High School and her work with the Grantsville volunteer ambulance service as an EMT for several years. She loved working on the ambulance and volunteering for the local high school rodeo team on rodeo nights at the arena.

Kym was preceded in death by her father Keith McPhie; brother Craig McPhie; and brother-in-law Ron Timmons. She is survived by her mother Karma McPhie; sister Karma Lee Timmons; and her three children Buck (Jamie) Chaplin, Suzette (Bryan) Rydalch, Dixie ShyAnn (Jesse) Tuttle; and the light of her life — her eight grandchildren.

The family would like to thank all of the wonderful workers and physicians at the Huntsman Center for their many hours of thoughtfulness, care, and hard work that Kym received from them.

Her services will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church, 7832 Allen St., Midvale, Utah, Feb. 21, 2023. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m., with a rosary and funeral mass beginning at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Huntsman Cancer Institute. Donations can be made at any Zions Bank under Kym’s name.