Labor Day Music Festival set for Aquatic Center Park

Anyone looking for a final taste of summer can come to Tooele City’s Aquatic Center Park for a free musical festival on Labor Day.

The family-friendly event is now in its third year, according to Tooele Arts Council director Holly Tippetts. Three local bands will perform and there will be food trucks for the festival, which kicks off at 5 p.m.

While Tooele City’s Fridays on Vine concert series wrapped up on Aug. 16, it served as the inspiration for the Arts Council’s Labor Day Music Festival, Tippetts said.

“Everyone loves Fridays on Vine, so we thought, ‘Let’s do something for Labor Day,’” she said.

The Superintendents of Rock, featuring Tooele County School District Superintendent Dr. Scott Rogers, will perform first at the festival, from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. In addition to Rogers, the band includes Steve Carlsen, superintendent of Box Elder School District; Kodey Hughes, superintendent of Tintic School District; and Dr. Scott Crane, executive director of the Southeast Service Center.

Following the Superintendents of Rock performance, local balloon artist the Balloonatic will take the stage during the intermission.

After the Balloonatic wraps up her act, Bent Fender will perform next from 6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Utah band specializes in ‘60s and ‘70s rock and roll, with Rick Blake and Randy Heyborne on guitar and vocals, Vince Vargas on bass and vocals, Dave Neria on drums and Ben Blake on keyboard and vocals.

There will be a short intermission, featuring an encore performance by the Balloonatic, then Party Rock Project will hit the Aquatic Center Park stage at 7:30 p.m. for an hour-long performance. The Wasatch Front-based group, which features Nate Davis on acoustic guitar, Bre Walsh on vocals and Quinn Dietien on keyboard and vocals, plays a mix of music in interactive performances.

With so much entertainment set for the festival, attendees are likely to work up an appetite and Tippetts said there should be several food trucks at the music festival, including Black Knight’s Bar Be Que.

Pratt Aquatic Center Park is located at 55 N. 200 West. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.