Labor Day weekend marks the end of Utah road’s ‘100 deadliest days’

Law enforcement agencies say they will take efforts to make the end of summer weekend safe ♦

Tooele City public information officer, Jeremy Hansen warns individuals not to drink and drive, and be careful on the roads during Labor Day weekend.

According to Hansen, Labor Day weekend is generally “pretty quiet” for the Tooele City police.

In 2019, there were no DUI’s, no alcohol offenses, and 10 accidents.

In 2018, the Tooele City police had no DUI’s, one alcohol offense, and two accidents.

This year, City police expect the same, according to Hansen.

Hansen said that no added police enforcement will occur during the weekend but individuals should not drink and drive.

“If you drink at all, get a designated driver,” he said.

Hansen also said that with the construction occurring on Tooele’s Main Street, drivers should be careful.

“The most important thing is to wear your seatbelt and be cautious with other drivers on the road,’ Hansen said. “It’s a pretty big recreation weekend and people need to drive cautiously and keep in mind the construction on Main Street and the heavy traffic.”

Nick Street, public information officer with the Utah Highway Patrol, said that there were no deaths last year during the holiday weekend but there has been an increase of deaths so far this year on Utah roads compared to 2019.

“We need to curb the trend,” he said. “This year from Memorial Day to Labor Day we have lost 92 lives. In 2019 we lost 61 lives total.”

The Utah Highway Patrol will be adding extra enforcement shifts this weekend throughout the state, according to Street.

UHP will add an additional 85 regular overtime shifts and 120 DUI shifts throughout the weekend, he said.

“Troopers are always on the lookout for impared motorists,” Hansen said.

Street has some advice for individuals driving this weekend.

“It’s all about mitigating risks,” he said. “One of the biggest losses of life is people who aren’t buckling up. Start out by buckling up and watching your speed. The faster you go, you don’t give yourself enough time to stop if needed. It’s the same with following too close. Another thing you can do is limit distractions in the vehicle. Make sure before you start moving you have your Bluetooth connected and everything you need to drive safely in place. If you choose to consume alcoholic beverages do not drive!”

