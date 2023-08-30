The Ladies Community Club of Tooele recently purchased a shopping cart for the Stansbury Soelberg’s Market for shoppers with an individual with special needs.

Club members are hoping other local grocery stores will allow the club to partially fund a cart for their stores too.

The grocery cart is called a “Caroline’s Cart.” It is equipped with a seat in the front of the cart, much bigger than a typical baby seat. The cart can hold up to 250 pounds and has a seatbelt.

Patty Deakin-Daley, a member of the club, wanted to bring a Caroline’s Cart to Tooele grocery stores after her daughter told her about them over two years ago.

“I have a granddaughter who is six-years-old named Willow with a very rare terminal disease called Niemann-Pick Type C,” Deakin-Daley said. “Her mom found these shopping carts in Target and she started looking for them in other grocery stores, because Willow really likes to go shopping with her but with her disease, she sometimes gets a surge of emotion. For her it is laughter and she loses all control of her muscles. If she starts laughing while she’s in the grocery cart, she could go face first into the bar … Willow’s mom started looking at where these carts were. The closest grocery cart she could find was at Smiths in the Salt Lake Valley. It was a long way to go for grocery shopping.”

After learning about Caroline’s Carts and finding out there were none in Tooele stores, Deakin-Daley, who was the treasurer of the Ladies Community Club at the time, set out to raise money to bring the carts to Tooele by attempting to finding two local grocery stores and offering to pay half of the cost of a Caroline’s Cart. The carts cost $1,500 each. Deakin-Daley and the members of the club set up a fundraiser collecting blankets, clothes, and soft items to be weighed for money at Saver’s Thrift Store.

“All of the ladies started to pitch in and we had one of our member’s basement, another member’s garage, and another member’s shed completely filled with garbage bags full of soft goods,” Deakin-Daley said.

The members raised over $1,500, enough to fund half of two carts for whichever stores were willing to participate.

During the fundraiser, Deakin-Daley began calling locally owned grocery stores in Tooele, including Macey’s, Lucky, and Soelberg’s. She tried each store for months, attempting to get ahold of an owner, purchasing agent, or manager, but she wasn’t able to get ahold of anyone.

Through a connection, Deakin-Daley was finally able to get ahold of a manager at the Stansbury Soelberg’s.

“I called the manager at the Stansbury Soelberg’s, Aaron Jeffries, and he said to come meet him,” she said. “I met him and told him all about grocery carts and that we had money. I told him I was tired of trying to give this money away and that we were going to buy the whole cart for him. He was like, ‘That’s fabulous. I’ll get it on the order immediately.’”

It took around five months for the shopping cart to arrive. Finally, it came in on June 15. It was put out at the end of June.

“Aaron was just like a kid in a candy shop when the cart arrived,” Deakin-Daley said. “I went to see it and it was glorious.”

Because of positive feedback from the community, Jefferies has ordered another Caroline’s Cart for their Grantsville location.

“The way that Aaron has embraced this one Caroline’s Cart, it would not surprise me if he ordered even more in the future,” Deakin-Daley said. “He has seen the way this cart has helped those who have needed it … Some people are saying that they are shopping at Soelberg’s now because they have this cart.”

The Ladies Community Club is currently doing another fundraiser collecting soft goods in the hope that one of the other grocery stores in town will want a cart for their store.

The club is offering to pay for half of the cart.

“I’m waiting for these managers, purchasing agents, or owners to reach out to me,” Deakin-Daley said. “It’s going to take a while for us to raise the funds again … I’m hoping they reach out, because they could have one of these grocery carts for people with special needs for the price of less than a regular cart … We feel like this is a huge asset to the community to have these grocery carts at every store.”

To donate to the soft goods fundraiser, please message the Ladies Community Club of Tooele on Facebook to arrange for drop off or pickup of clothing or blankets. Items can also be dropped off at Tooele City Hall on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. during the club’s monthly meeting.

Cash and checks will also be accepted, along with Venmo and PayPal.

Their Venmo is @ladiescommunitycluboftooele and their PayPal is @gfwcladiescommunitycluboftooele.

All donations are tax deductible.