Ladies Community Club of Tooele serve community

New members welcome ♦

The Ladies Community Club of Tooele just completed a project gathering clothing and hygiene items for homeless and low-economic youth in Tooele County.

In January, the club placed donation boxes in businesses throughout Tooele County hoping to receive donations items of shoes, coats, hoodies, t-shirts, pants, and hygiene products for these youth.

The club also put out a wish list on Amazon where they received donations.

Club members picked up donations on Feb. 26 from the 11 Tooele businesses where donation boxes were located.

The club ended up with around 700 items.

“We greatly appreciate these donations from the community,” said Stacey Bice, president of the club.

The Ladies Community Club of Tooele, founded in April 2015, has also completed many other service projects for the community.

Over the Christmas holiday, the club worked on their “Adopt a Senior Citizen” program on Facebook where members of the community could nominate a senior who needed some extra love because of isolation related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the program, individuals could “adopt” a senior citizen, find out their interests and likes, and put together a basket of items for them to complete a no-contact delivery.

“The adopt a senior program was phenomenal,” said Bice.

Last year they also hosted a yard sale.

“The yard sale turned out really well last year,” said Bice.

The club usually completes many more service projects and fundraisers through the year but because of the pandemic, it has been hard, according to Bice.

In March the club plans to make baby blankets for newborn babies that are born at Mountain West Medical Center.

“The lady from the hospital that we spoke to said that you would be really surprised how many parents come with absolutely nothing. So, we are doing this project,” said Bice.

The club has set a goal to make 40 blankets for the newborns.

They are collecting fabric donations, such as flannel, guilt batting, and yarn.

In order to keep the club running, the members host fundraisers a few times a year.

“All of the money from our fundraisers essentially goes out to help the community,” said Bice.

Currently, they are collecting toys and candy to fill Easter eggs.

Members of the community will be able to purchase the eggs for Easter and for an additional charge, members of the club will hide the eggs.

Each of the club members enjoy helping the community in different ways.

“Everyone has their own favorite things that are important for them,” said Bice. “Not everyone is interested in the same thing and that’s what makes us a great group. What any lady is interested in, I guarantee we can match them up with someone else who is interested in the same thing.”

To view the community club’s projects and fundraisers, members of the public can visit their Facebook page.

Mary Lou-Beck who has been a member of the club for four years said she enjoys helping children.

“Anything that involves the children is a favorite for me,” she said. “That’s very important. It makes you feel good that you can do something for someone else.”

“We really just want to get down to the grassroots level of helping our community,” Bice stated. “We want to just roll up our sleeves and jump in the trenches. Whatever that means our ladies are willing to do that.”

Currently, the club has 29 members.

They are meeting on zoom right now, because of the pandemic, but sometimes the club meets at the Tooele City Hall.

Any woman over the aged 18 and older can join the club.

“We would welcome any woman who wants to come and help us out and want to be a part of a fun tribe group,” said Bice.

To sign up to be involved in the club or to donate to the blanket project, please call Stacey at 435-830-7282 or email her at sbice24@gmail.com