Ladies Community Club to host first responder breakfast

The Ladies Community Club of Tooele will host a free breakfast for first responders on Saturday at the Veteran’s Memorial Park.

“Our goal is to honor and show appreciation to our first responders in Tooele County,” said Stacey Bice, president of the club.

All first responders are welcome to eat at the breakfast, including fire fighters, police officers, sheriffs, highway patrol, hospital emergency department members, EMT’s, life flight members, and search and rescue, according to Bice.

The breakfast is free to first responders and the public, but donations are accepted.

“All of our donations will be split up and given to the various fire departments in our county for needed equipment,” Bice said.

The breakfast will consist of ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, and fruit.

During the breakfast, a raffle and silent auction will be held.

Items in the raffle and silent auction include: a minky couture blanket, pieces from local artists, gift cards, and gift baskets, among others.

Bice said that the club felt impressed to host the breakfast because of a rough 2020.

“We just felt like we all had a hard 2020 and especially our first responders,” said Bice. “We feel like they often don’t get the recognition they deserve.”

The breakfast will be held on Saturday at the Veteran’s Park from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Bice has a message for first responders.

“Come let us honor you and show you our appreciation for your hard work and dedication to our county, our community, and our families,” she said.

The Ladies Community Club would like to thank their many sponsors, both businesses and individuals.

“We want this to be fun and a huge success. We want to thank our sponsors. We couldn’t have put this together without them and we hope to see you there,” Bice said.