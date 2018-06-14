Lake mowers at Stansbury Lake down for repairs

For any residents keeping an eye out for the Stansbury Service Agency’s distinctive blue and orange lake mowers, they won’t be seen for at least the rest of the week.

During the service agency board meeting Wednesday night, manager Gary Jensen said both lake mowers are out of commission. One mower needs a new pump and fuel lines and the other, which went down Tuesday night, will need significant welding repairs.

Jensen said the second mower — the orange one — has large braces over the mower attachment that are welded to pontoons. The welds became fatigued and came loose, which will require them to be re-welded Friday.

While Jensen did not directly address the cost for repairs, he did not make a financial request to the board for the repairs. The service agency board approves any purchases above $5,000.

The board also ratified the lease for two 72-inch grass mowers during Wednesday’s meeting. Jensen requested two three-year leases, at $330.27 per month per unit, during the board’s May 23 meeting.

The service agency has spent hundreds of dollars for repairs on its current fleet of mowers in recent months, according to Jensen at the May 23 meeting. The total cost of the leases over the three-year term is $23,779.

The service agency board also reviewed the possibility of accepting a .6 acre park from the Benson Mill Crossing homeowners’ association. The HOA is looking to deed the property at the intersection of Angell Way and Decker Drive to the service agency to maintain it. The park includes a playground structure and swing set.

Board member Mike Johnson said he wanted to ensure the subdivision is part of the service agency and check concerns about drainage before accepting the park. If the service agency agreed to take the park, it would still require a 67-percent vote by the HOA to deed the property over.