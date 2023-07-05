Lake Point adopts 2024 budget and tax rate

Lake Point City Council approved their first budget with property tax revenue collected for the city from a tax rate set by the City Council during their June 28 meeting at the Lake Point Fire Station.

Lake Point’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget — which runs from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024 — shows $1,278,250 in revenue and $881,423 in expenses, leaving $396,425 in unallocated reserves.

The City anticipates it will collect $314,398 in property taxes in December 2023 with a tax rate of .000895, which is equal to the 2022 municipal service tax rate for the county. That means the same amount of property tax that would have been collected from property in Lake Point City by the county for their municipal services fund will now go to Lake Point.

Lake Point’s 2024 budget also includes $600,000 in revenue from sales tax.

The next largest revenue category in the budget is “Charges for Services” which includes $25,000 for zoning and subdivision fees and $172,452 for solid waste.

Since incorporation in January 2023, Lake Point continued with solid waste, or garbage service, through Tooele County. In FY 2024, Lake Point will breakaway from the county and has already negotiated their own agreement with a contractor for the city of Lake Point.

The city also expects to collect $80,000 for business licenses, building permits and inspections.

The “City Council” budget expenses category includes $72,000 for attorney services, $25,000 for engineering services and $18,000 for accountant services. This category also includes $40,000 for a general plan contractor. A $20,000 amount set aside as a recovery account for costs related to emergencies such as floods or earthquakes is also included in the “City Council” budget category.

Solid Waste expenses are $172,452, which is covered by the solid waste revenue.

Expenses for streets are budgeted at $82,400 which is the same amount as the city’s revenue received from the state for fuel tax. The city has an agreement with the county to continue to maintain Lake Point’s roads in exchange for their state fuel tax allotment.

Under “Emergency Services,” the city has budgeted $242,348 for police, which covers their contract with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services, and $30,125 for the city’s share of costs for Tooele County Dispatch services.

The budget shows a $396,425 reserve. The reserve is 31% of the budgeted revenue. State code allows cities to keep a reserve of up to 35% of their current revenue.

The next Lake Point City Council meeting is Wednesday, July 12 at 6 p.m. at the Lake Point Fire Station.