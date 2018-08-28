Lake Point Days Celebration

The final local Community Days event of the summer was held in Lake Point on Friday and Saturday, as residents and visitors showed up to commemorate the community, which was founded in 1854.
Lake Point Days began on Friday evening with a raffle and silent auction, followed by a chili cook-off, live music from the Fender Benders band, and a movie in the park.
Saturday began with a 5K race, a parade down Center Street, and a flag-raising ceremony. Next was a classic car show, barrel train and horse rides, bingo, lunch and more. The day’s festivities ended with a country dance at the park.
Francie Aufdemorte is photo editor for the Tooele Transcript-Bulletin. A Tooele County native, she graduated from Tooele High School in 1989, and with a degree in English from the University of Utah in 2001. She next studied filmmaking at the New York Film Academy in 2005, from which she earned a certificate of completion. Her ties to community journalism begin in 2005 when she worked for the Magna Times for two years, handling everything from classified advertising to editing and proofing news stories. While there she also created and maintained a new website for the newspaper. In 2007, she opened a Salt Lake-based studio called Book Cliff Photography. As principle photographer, she worked both editorial and commercial assignments, including portraiture and weddings. As photo editor, Aufdemorte photographs news, features, sports and advertising for the Transcript-Bulletin and supplemental publications, while also managing and assigning the newspaper’s freelance photographers.
Hours of Operation
Monday – Friday:
8:30 am - 5:30 pm
Closed Sat. & Sun.
Who We Are
At the Tooele Transcript Bulletin, we provide up-to-date news and advertising for Tooele County, Utah. Founded in 1894, our twice-weekly newspaper has been serving readers and the community for nearly 120 years.
In addition to the newspaper, we provide a broad range of print, digital and strategy services. Our parent company, Transcript Bulletin Publishing, has in-house graphic designers, photographers, writers, pressmen and technicians that create cool stuff, from print pieces and websites, to signs and graphics. Want your business or organization to be seen in a fresh and exciting way — without busting your budget? We can help. Visit our website at www.tbpublishing.com