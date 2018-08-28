Lake Point Days Celebration

The final local Community Days event of the summer was held in Lake Point on Friday and Saturday, as residents and visitors showed up to commemorate the community, which was founded in 1854.

Lake Point Days began on Friday evening with a raffle and silent auction, followed by a chili cook-off, live music from the Fender Benders band, and a movie in the park.

Saturday began with a 5K race, a parade down Center Street, and a flag-raising ceremony. Next was a classic car show, barrel train and horse rides, bingo, lunch and more. The day’s festivities ended with a country dance at the park.