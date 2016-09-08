Lake Point Days this weekend aims to honor the community

Residents will come together for a weekend of fun and to celebrate their community at Lake Point Days this Friday and Saturday.

This year’s festivities begin Friday evening with a chili cook-off at 6:30 p.m., followed by an outdoor movie at 8 p.m. Lake Point Days festivities will be centered at the park located off of Canyon Road behind the LDS church, according event organizer Jill Pearson.

The next morning, residents will be able to begin their day with a 5K race, which begins at 7 a.m. There will also be a children’s mile race and awards for the competitors.

Following the road race, the annual parade will head south down Center Street, beginning at the intersection with Mountain View Road and ending at the intersection with Canyon Road.

After the parade ends, there will be food, activities and a classic car show at the park until 1 p.m., followed by garden tours in the community, which begin at 3 p.m.

The grand marshals for the parade this year will be Spike and Frankie Duke, long-time Lake Point residents and childhood sweethearts, according to Pearson.

Frankie is a lifelong Lake Point resident and Spike moved to the community when he was 14 years old from Magna Row, a housing development for managers at Kennecott, Pearson said. The couple has been married for 52 years and raised their five children in Lake Point.

Over the years, Spike Duke worked a number of different careers including ranching, trucking, education and a sump pump project in the Great Salt Lake. He also went back to college at age 50.

As for Frankie, she spent 37 years working for Little America.

The Dukes started buying and restoring antique cars and turning them into hot rods in the ’90s, according to Pearson. They’ve been active in the community, participating in community bazaars, pheasant hunts and other fundraisers, road shows, volleyball games and car shows in Tooele County.

Pearson said she hopes Lake Point Days will keep the tight knit nature of the community alive and create fond new memories for residents.