Lake Point developer proposes two rezone requests totaling 74 acres

Robinson wants commercial area on Saddleback Boulevard and new residential area nearby Union Pacific railroad tracks ♦

The Tooele County Planning Commission tabled one rezone request for property in Lake Point and sent a favorable recommendation for a second rezone for a Lake Point parcel during its meeting Wednesday night in the county building.

Both requests came from Saddleback developer Chris Robinson.

Robinson requested a rezone for five parcels totaling 56.5 acres in Lake Point on the north and south sides of Saddleback Boulevard. His request is to change the zone designation of the property from rural residential with 1-acre minimum lot size and commercial highway to commercial general.

This property is not part of the Saddleback Development Agreement.

Robinson’s plans for the area list retail, hospitality and professional offices as the potential commercial uses for the property.

“According to the Tooele County General Plan Update 2016, the proposed rezone is located in an area that is envisioned to be a mixed-use center at build out,” said Jeff Miller, Tooele County planning staff, citing the staff report on the request. “The proposed rezone is cohesive with the proposed vision for this particular area of Lake Point.”

Miller said Tooele County planning staff is requesting as a condition of approval that the applicant submit a traffic study with each commercial development that is proposed in the future to ensure that the existing road infrastructure will be adequate.

Planning staff also recommended that the planning commission table a vote on the rezone request until a future meeting because the staff report published on the website was not the current report on the request, according to Miller.

A public hearing was held during Wednesday night’s meeting. Another public hearing will be held before voting on the request at a future meeting after the updated staff report is posted online, according to Miller.

Lake Point resident Jonathan Garrard raised concerns that he believes should be addressed as the rezone moves through the approval process.

“If they are looking at commercial, it should be different from commercial general because it is in a neighborhood. Maybe the commercial neighborhood zone would be better,” he said. “There is a high water table in that area. I believe it was 1985 when they had flooding in Lake Point and those fields were all covered with water. Also, constructing sidewalks on Saddleback Boulevard should be added as a condition.”

Donna Phillips of Lake Point was concerned about traffic.

“I still want to stress traffic problems in that area,” she said. “With the entrance to Flying J and the Travel Center, there is a bottleneck there. I just don’t think it’s a safe place to put an entrance and an exit. It needs to be rerouted to the rear of the Travel Center.”

The planning commission tabled a decision on its recommendation for the rezone request until a future meeting.

Robinson also requested a rezone from agriculture with 20-acre minimum lot size to rural residential with 1-acre minimum lot size for 17.7 acres northwest of the Union Pacific Railroad in Lake Point. The property to the north of the requested zone change is zoned RR-1. The property to the west is currently zoned A-20, but it is part of the Kennecott property that has been rezoned to planned community, and is subject to a public vote this fall as the result of a referendum petition.

“This property is located within an area that has been identified as ‘Density Residential’ [in the updated general plan] with anticipated residential densities of between two to eight units per acre at build out,” Miller said.

Robinson said it is his intention, if the property is rezoned, to apply to have the property added to the Saddleback Development agreement following the terms of the agreement.

Phillips was also concerned about the traffic impact of this request.

“Sunset Road, Canyon Road and Mountain View Road will all be impacted by this,” she said.

Dave Blundell of Lake Point said it is time to get a plan from Robinson for Saddleback.

“He has an agreement with the county,” Blundell said. “Take this to the commissioners and they will approve because they have to. But I disagree. Let’s get a true concept of what he is envisioning and let’s hold him to it.”

The planning commission voted to send a positive recommendation to the Tooele County Commission to approve the rezone request.