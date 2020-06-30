Lake Point fire claims life of resident

A fire in Lake Point at Moore’s Auto Shop caused extensive damage to a home and a local woman died from injuries sustained during the fire.

Monday morning at 5:50 a.m. dispatch received a call that a fire had broken out in the home located on the Moore’s Auto Shop lot, according to Jon Smith, with the North Tooele Fire Department.

The North Tooele Fire Department firefighters were on their way back from assisting with the Saratoga Springs Knolls Fire and quickly responded to the call, according to Smith.

Crews from the Grantsville Fire Department and the Tooele County Sherriff’s Office also assisted with the call.

One occupant, Regina Busch Moore, 63, was in the home at the time the fire started.

She was pulled to safety by two deputies and a bystander.

Moore was flown to the University of Utah Hospital in critical condition and later died because of her injuries.

The home was a total loss, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

“Our hearts go out to the family during this time,” said Smith. “We have worked with Moore’s Auto and they have been a great partner over the years.”