Lake Point gets closer to incorporation

Election picks five city council members for staggered terms ♦

Lake Point City Council’s first city council election may hang on outstanding ballots, but as of the end of election night vote counting leading candidates have emerged.

In the race to fill two one-year seats on the city council there were four names on the ballot. Voters could vote for up to two candidates with the top two vote-getters winning the two seats.

Election night vote counting gave Kathleen Vonhatten 30.7% of the vote and Doyle Garrard 25% of the vote as top two vote-getters.

There were three three-year seats on the Lake Point City Council open. Voters had six candidates to choose from and could vote for up to three of them. The top three vote-getters will be the winners.

The top three vote-getters as of election eve were Ryan Zumwalt with 22.5%, Dan The Lake Point Man! [yes, that’s the name he filed under] with 21.1% of the vote and Jonathan Garrard with 17.7% of the vote.

After the the canvass of the final election results of the Lake Point City Council, until the future municipality becomes legally incorporated, state code gives the council-elect the authority to prepare and adopt a proposed budget and compilation of ordinances, negotiate and make personnel contracts and hirings, negotiate and make service contracts and negotiate and make contracts to purchase equipment, materials, and supplies.

The officers-elect of the new city may also borrow funds from the county in which the city is located, borrow funds for startup expenses of the future city, issue tax anticipation notes in the name of the future city and make appointments to the municipality’s planning commission.

The election results will be made final by the county council on Nov. 22.