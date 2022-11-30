Lake Point has a city council

The first Lake Point City Council members took their oaths of office shortly after noon on Monday, Nov. 28 in the conference room at Beehive Broadband in Lake Point.

The Lake Point City Council includes Dan Crawford, Doyle Garrard, Jonathan Garrard, Kathleen VonHatten and Ryan Zumwalt.

The ceremony was conducted by Tracy Shaw, Tooele County Clerk, as prescribed in state code.

Tooele County Council members Jared Hamner, Tom Tripp and Kendall Thomas attended the ceremony along with friends and relatives of the council members and members of the public.

“When I started the incorporation process three years ago, I wasn’t planning on running for office,” Ryan Zumwalt said. “And now it’s amazing to see the process has been successful … a successful incorporation and a successful election. I’m thankful for the support of the county to help us be successful.”

Zumwalt has been designated as the temporary city council chairman.

Until the Lake Point becomes legally incorporated — which can’t happen until action is taken by the now sworn-in city council — state code allows the elected council members to prepare and adopt, under state procedures for Utah cities, a proposed budget and compilation of ordinances and negotiate and make personnel contracts and hirings. The council may also negotiate and make service contracts; negotiate and make contracts to purchase equipment, materials, and supplies; borrow funds from the county in which the future municipality is located; and borrow funds for startup expenses of the future municipality.

The elected council members can also issue tax anticipation notes in the name of the future municipality and make appointments to the municipality’s planning commission.

The city council must review and ratify each contract made by a city officer under this allowance 30 days after the day on which the city’s incorporation is effective.

The city council’s first meeting will be held Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Lake Point Fire Station at 1528 Sunset Road in Lake Point.