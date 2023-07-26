Lake Point looks at first general plan

Open house and online survey gather residents’ input ♦

The city of Lake Point is in the process of writing the city’s first general plan — a document required by the state of all municipalities and counties that contains a lot of information about the city that ultimately helps guide future growth and development of the city.

Since Lake Point voted to incorporate in 2022, previous general plans for the Lake Point area were written and approved by the County Commission.

Lake Point held an open house for the public to provide comments on the city’s first general plan on Thursday, July 20, from 4-8 p.m. at the Lake Point Fire Station.

Lake Points planning consultant, Springville-based Rural Community Consultants, was represented at the open house along with members of the Lake Point City Council.

Lake Point City Council vice-chair Ryan Zumwalt posted a comment on Facebook encouraging the city’s residents to turn out for the open house.

“I really hope you can make it to the fire station for 5-10 minutes and quickly share with our rural consultant what you want for Lake Point and let us know if we are on the right track as we continue to form the city and plan for the future,” posted Zumwalt. “My goal since I started the incorporating process years ago was to preserve, protect and keep the many things we loved and all moved here for (rural, agriculture, animals, home ownership, open space and more). I also want to make sure we prevent ourselves from becoming or even just feeling like a big city that we all moved away from and did not want here.”

The Fire Station was filled with poster boards seeking input on the general plan. Copies of a draft plan were available at the open house and online on the city’s website.

One board asked residents to place stickers on the board to provide input on “the biggest issues in the City.” Housing was suggested as one of the issues and the topics of affordability, types available and code enforcement were listed on the board.

By about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday the board showed the “code enforcement” box on the board covered in dots with simply “NO” written on most of them. The box for affordability had one sticker with “very little” written on it.

Another suggested issue was land uses, with town center with different uses, variety of neighborhoods and small town feel listed. The small town feel box was covered with stickers and somebody had handwritten “yes” on it.

A box titled “Sidewalks” listed under transportation drew one dot and the word “No” underscored three times.

Lake Point citizens that could not attend the open house may view, comment and complete a survey on the general plan from the city’s website, lakepoint.gov. Scroll down and click on the “General Plan” box.

As of July 21, 78% of those that completed the survey, agreed with the statement “Lake Point is becoming overly-saturated with people, buildings, and businesses. The City’s priority should be to maintain open spaces, by creating things such as parks or trails.” 68% of the respondents also agreed with the statement “Lake Point should focus on increasing agricultural presence and activities.”