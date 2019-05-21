Lake Point man dies in fatal accident Tuesday morning

A Lake Point man died early Tuesday morning as a result of a single-vehicle rollover accident on state Route 36, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

A black GMC Sierra was traveling northbound on SR-36 when it drifted off the right shoulder of the roadway, according to a release from UHP. The driver, identified as Michael S. Gollaher, 62, overcorrected to the left, causing the vehicle to slide.

Following the overcorrection, the truck went over the dividing barrier and into the southbound travel lanes, the release said. The truck continued northbound in the southbound travel lanes until it began to roll.

The vehicle rolled multiple times before going off the left shoulder of the roadway south of the intersection with Bates Canyon Road. Gollaher was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

Following the fatal accident, both southbound lanes of SR-36 were temporarily closed at Bates Canyon Road, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.