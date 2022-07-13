Lake Point residents arrested on drug and firearm charges

Five Honduran citizens living in Lakepoint were arrested in June with six kilograms, equivalent to over 13 pounds of meth, and large quantities of heroin, crack cocaine, fentanyl, cash, and illegal firearms.

Agents with the Utah County Attorney General’s Office completed the investigation and arrested Marco Javier Diaz-Canales, 23, Fernando Jose Baca-Diaz, 19, Iris Jackeline Gomez-Serrano, 29, Nery Barahona-Lorenzana, 32, and Efron Adonay Diaz-Cruz, 30, all allegedly involved in drug distribution, according to a probable cause statement written by the arresting officer.

The investigation began when the Attorney General’s Office received a tip and sent an undercover agent to purchase cocaine and heroin from several of the suspects. The arranged buy took place in Murray.

After the purchase, officers tarced the suspects to a Lake Point home and issued a search warrant where they found meth, large quantities of heroin, narcotics, cocaine, and suspected fentanyl pills, along with cash and an illegal firearm, according to the probable cause statement.

They found the meth and thousands of fentanyl pills inside a bedroom belonging to a young girl, around6 or 7 and a baby.

During questioning, all suspects admitted to being involved or aware of the drug distribution.

They also admitted to having no ties or connection to Utah, according to the statement.

Altogether, the five individuals are being charged with 19 counts of distributing/offering/arranging distribution of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony, two counts of endangerment of a child or vulnerable adult, a third-degree felony, and one count of possession of a firearm by a restricted individual.

They are currently booked at the Tooele County Jail. Their initial appearance in the 3rd District Court was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12.