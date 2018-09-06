Lake Point wildfire deemed suspicious

Investigators believe fire was started by arsonist; other fires started in Summit County ♦

State fire investigators believe that six fires started along Interstate 80 on Labor Day are connected and were lit by an arsonist.

One of the six fires was set at Lake Point near Exit 99, which burned about five acres and closed down the interstate for a half hour. Two additional fires were set within the next 10 miles, at mileposts 105 and 107.

The suspected arsons range from Tooele County to Summit County, according to Utah Fire Information.

The Tervels Fire, near Coalville, is the largest suspected arson from Labor Day, burning 536 acres. There are 89 personnel battling the blaze, which was at 48 percent containment as of Thursday morning.

Similar evidence discovered at each of the fires led investigators to believe the fires were related and intentionally set, according to state Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands spokeswoman Leann Fox. Details on the investigation or what connected the fires was not made available by investigators.

North Tooele Fire District firefighters battled the Exit 99 fire for about four hours until it was fully contained, according to North Tooele Fire District spokesman Ryan Willden. Firefighters checked on the fire site for flare-ups again Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information related to the arson should contact the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office at 435-882-5600.