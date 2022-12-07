Lake Point’s first City Council Meeting

The Lake Point City Council held their first meeting on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Lake Point fire station.

Jonathan Garrard was elected as council chairman. Ryan Zumwalt was elected as the council vice chairman.

During the meeting, the City Council approved their meeting procedures, a resolution authorizing the council chairman to prepare and file a notice of impending boundary action and a copy of an approved final local entity plat as required by state law to complete the incorporation of the city.

The Council also approved a resolution authorizing the council chairman to request that Tooele County continue to provide solid waste/garbage disposal, police, dispatch, and other emergency services, fire protection, snow removal, and other necessary public services to the residents and property of Lake Point City for at least 90 days.

After a short discussion, the City Council determined that the name of the city on incorporation documents will be “Lake Point” not “Lake Point City.”

The next business meeting of the Lake Point City Council will be on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Beehive Broadband building at 2000 Sunset Road in Lake Point, Utah.