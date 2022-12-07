Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image Lake Point holds their first City Council meeting on Nov. 30, 2022 at the Lake Point Fire Station. City Council members Kathleen VonHatten, Jonathan Garrard, Dan Crawford, Doyle Garrard and Ryan Zumwalt.

December 7, 2022
Lake Point’s first City Council Meeting

The Lake Point City Council held their first meeting on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Lake Point fire station.

Jonathan Garrard was elected as council chairman. Ryan Zumwalt was elected as the council vice chairman.

During the meeting, the City Council approved their meeting procedures, a resolution authorizing the council chairman to prepare and file a notice of impending boundary action and a copy of an approved final local entity plat as required by state law to complete the incorporation of the city.

The Council also approved a resolution authorizing the council chairman to request that Tooele County continue to provide solid waste/garbage disposal, police, dispatch, and other emergency services, fire protection, snow removal, and other necessary public services to the residents and property of Lake Point City for at least 90 days.

After a short discussion, the City Council determined that the name of the city on incorporation documents will be “Lake Point” not “Lake Point City.”

The next business meeting of the Lake Point City Council will be on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Beehive Broadband building at 2000 Sunset Road in Lake Point, Utah.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top