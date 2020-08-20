Lakeview Business Park developers ready to construct first building

Construction of the first building on a 70-acre lot at Lakeview Business Park is set to begin next month, according to developers.

Lakeview Business Park will eventually include several other manufacturing and commercial buildings on 1,300 acres near Sheep Lane east of Utah Motorsports Campus surrounding the current Purple Mattress warehouse.

Grantsville City Council approved the master site plan and final plat for the creation of the first commercial building in the new industrial park at its meeting Wednesday.

NorthPoint Development representative Thane Smith told the Council the first building would cover 506,000 square feet expandable up to 1 million square feet.

“We want to remain flexible and could come back before you later to split this into two lots. We want to build according to our tenants desires,” Smith told the Council. He said his company would like to begin the marketing process to acquire tenants for the building.

NorthPoint Development, a Kansas City based developer, and The Romney Group of Salt Lake City are moving forward with the development.

“We are excited for this large-scale business park and the special partnership we have with The Romney Group,” said Chad Meyer, president of NorthPoint Development. “Lakeview Business Park offers a great location for tremendous success with the ability to serve any industrial client in terms of size and labor for many years to come.”

Josh Romney, president of The Romney Group, said the goal is to create a long-term, jobs rich business park that will be environmentally friendly and generate tax revenue to enhance the lives of the local community, improve public services and provide much needed tax dollars for education.

“We selected NorthPoint as a partner because of our shared core values and long-term commitment to the communities in which we do business,” Romney said.

Tom Freeman with Cushman & Wakefield, the real estate brokerage firm selected to represent the partners for this project said, “Of the many partnerships and opportunities for successful business in the greater intermountain west, I believe the stars are aligning for a very successful economic driver that will greatly benefit the surrounding community.”

An incentive for potential businesses to locate at Lakeview Business Park would include proximity to the new Midvalley Highway which would mean a 12-minute drive to Interstate 80, 28-minute drive to Salt Lake International Center, 25-minute drive to Union Pacific Intermodal Hub, and 30-minute drive to Salt Lake City’s Central Business District, according to promotional materials.

Grantsville Planning & Zoning Commission approved the master site plan and final plat at its meeting Aug. 13 after several months of discussion. It was noted that the approval was for the first lot only and not the entire development.

Development issues needing to be addressed for the business park as it progresses include traffic, stormwater, rail-trail, Mid Valley Highway, offsite utilities, and public safety, according to minutes of the P&Z meeting Aug. 13.