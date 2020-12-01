Lakeview Business Park plans construction of first building

Developers plan to begin construction of the first building at Lakeview Business Park in Grantsville this week with a groundbreaking set for Thursday at 11 a.m. The building will be located just north of the current Purple Mattress warehouse.

The Romney Group, a Salt Lake City-based real estate investment company, and NorthPoint Development, a Kansas City-based developer, announced plans this week for the first building at the park — a 19-million-square-foot state-of-the art warehouse, manufacturing, office and commercial building.

Global commercial real estate service firm Cushman & Wakefield with headquarters in Chicago will provide brokerage services for the development.

Lakeview Business Park will eventually include several other manufacturing and commercial buildings on 1,300 acres near Sheep Lane east of Utah Motorsports Campus surrounding the current Purple Mattress warehouse.

The concept plan for the park shows over 60 buildings varying in size from 1,107,000 square feet to 35,000 square feet. It also shows a rail line, built on existing railroad rights-of-way, providing rail access to the business park. Developers tout park as one of the largest to launch in the United States.

Josh Romney, president of The Romney Group, began formulating plans for the park three years ago.

“Our goal is to create a long-term, jobs rich business park that will be environmentally friendly and generate tax revenue to enhance the lives of the local community, improve public services and provide much needed tax dollars for education,” Romney said.

After completion of the first building, the remainder of the project would be developed in phases at future dates yet to be determined.

“We are thrilled to be officially commencing construction on this large-scale, rail served, Class A business park along with the special partnership we have established with The Romney Group,” said Chad Meyer, president, NorthPoint Development. “Lakeview Business Park offers a great location for tremendous success with the ability to serve any industrial client in terms of size and labor for many years to come. The area boasts a strong local workforce and with nearly 80% commuting daily to Salt Lake Valley would now have the opportunity to work closer to home.”

Meyer said the property’s strategic Utah location places it within just a 10-hour drive of half of the U.S., including all major Western ports.

Cushman & Wakefield representatives indicated the new business park would be just

a stone’s throw from The Great Salt Lake and is within 30 minutes of both the renovated Salt Lake City International Airport — which recently opened a new concourse as part of its $4.1 billion phased expansion scheduled to be fully completed by 2024 — and also the Union Pacific Intermodal Hub. As part of the vision for the development, a 400-acre portion of the property would be rail served.

The developer is working with Union Pacific and the Utah Inland Port Authority to rehabilitate an existing rail line that routes into the park.

“This project has all of the best ingredients to be a special opportunity for companies seeking a strategic and advantageous location in the greater Intermountain West, while also providing a successful economic driver,” said Tom Freeman, executive director at Cushman and Wakefield.

“Lakeview Business Park is expected to create over 5,000 permanent jobs at full build-out. With great access to a robust labor pool, close access to Interstate 80 via the area’s newly constructed interchanges, and a large master planned park, a portion of which is rail served, Lakeview Business Park will positively transform the local community and provide unparalleled industrial warehouse, manufacturing and distribution services to the Western U.S. region,” Freeman said.