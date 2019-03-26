Lakeview Church builds new place of worship in Stansbury

Seven-month old church will move into strip mall in April ♦

A new church is building a place of worship in the Stansbury Village Shopping Center.

Lakeview Church, which is non-denominational, plans on holding its first worship service in its new building at 500 N. Village Boulevard on April 7, according to Pastor Phil Wiebe.

“We’ve been meeting at the Stansbury Clubhouse since October 2018 with an average attendance of 90 people,” Wiebe said.

While the first worship service in the new building will be April 7, Wiebe said the Lakeview Church is planning two Easter services on April 21 to welcome the public. Easter day services will be held at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The church has leased space on the south end of the Stansbury Village Shopping Center and near Kravers. The space is being remodeled to meet the needs of the growing church.

The facility will include a worship center — or “the Big Room,” as Wiebe called it — for Sunday services that will hold 180 people. A room in an adjacent dance studio will be rented for children’s services, he said.

The church will also lease space in its facility to Ditta Caffe, a Salt Lake City-owned and operated deli, bakery and coffee shop featuring a made-from-scratch menu. The cafe will be open during the week as well as on Sundays, according to Wiebe.

“We figured the facility will be empty on weekdays, so why not do something that will contribute to the community,” he said.

Using word of mouth and social media, Lakeview Church’s first meeting in Stansbury Park drew 101 worshippers.

With attendance averaging around 90 people, a larger space for worship services was needed, Wiebe said.

“We welcome the churched and unchurched,” Wiebe said. “We are religious but we aren’t into religion. Jesus has already come to us.”

Lakeview Church’s teachings center on the Bible and the teachings and life of Jesus, Wiebe said.

Wiebe’s pastoral work, and the Olympics, brought him from Manitoba, Canada, to Utah.

A farm boy from Killarney, Manitoba — an unincorporated community near the North Dakota border with a population of 2,429 in 2016 — is how Wiebe describes himself.

Becoming a pastor was not Wiebe’s original plan for his life.

He did attend a Bible College in Manitoba, but with the intent of finding a wife, he said with a grin.

“I was going to be a farmer,” Wiebe said. “I never saw myself as a pastor.”

At the age of 19, Wiebe was offered an internship at a church in Flin Flon, Manitoba, roughly a 487-mile drive north of Killarney.

Wiebe said he did not plan on accepting the internship.

However, after a serious ski accident put him in a coma, he awoke in a hospital to no other opportunity, he said. So he accepted the internship in Flin Flon.

In 2002, Wiebe traveled from Manitoba to Utah to watch the Olympics.

He stayed with members of a church affiliated with his church.

When he was offered an internship at the church, this time he said “yes.”

Wiebe has been doing pastoral work in Utah since the 2002 Olympics. He worked as the youth pastor at South Mountain Community Church in Draper and associate pastor at South Mountain Christian Church in St. George.

While working in St. George, Wiebe lost a child to sudden infant death syndrome.

“It kind of took the wind out of my sail,” he said.

He took some time off from full-time ministry and worked as a marriage counselor. Wiebe said his college education included training in psychology and counseling.

After an eight-month break from church work, Wiebe said he was ready to go back to work as a pastor when he got a call from Capital Church in Salt Lake City. Wiebe accepted a position there as a youth pastor. He worked at Capital Church for four years before moving to Tooele County.

“A friend from Stansbury Park called me and invited me to help with this new church,” he said.

Wiebe and his family moved to a 4.97-acre farm in Pine Canyon.

“No matter what your background is, our message is understandable and your experience with us will be enjoyable and life applicable,” Wiebe said. “Our mission is to share the belief that Jesus brings joy and freedom.”

The Lakeview Church will start meeting in its newly remodeled leased space at 500 Village Boulevard on Sunday, April 7 at 10:30 a.m. To learn more about Lakeview Church, visit its website at www.lakeviewchurchutah.com.