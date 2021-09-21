Lakeview Church in Grantsville focuses on service

A new church opened in a Stansbury Park strip mall in 2019, in 2021 they branched out to a second location in Grantsville.

Jeff Hubich and his wife Heather opened the second campus of Lakeview Church in Grantsville in March this year.

Hubrich said his mission is to serve the community.

In 2019, Lakeview Church in Stansbury Park was opened by Phil Wiebe and his wife Melissa.

Prior to opening Lakeview Church Wiebe served as a youth pastor and an associate pastor at several different churches in Utah.

One day, he decided to open his own church and that’s how Lakeview Church began.

In early 2020, Weibe noted that his new church was outgrowing the Stansbury campus, located at 500 Village Blvd., so he approached Hubrich about starting a campus in Grantsville.

“It has always been Lakeview’s plan to create campuses, which are basically multiple small-site churches that all operate as one,” Hubrich said. “We wanted to do this rather than have a really big, expensive building with lots and lots of people, so we opted early last year to move to a second campus.”

The move to Grantsville was three years ahead of schedule, according to Hubrich.

Prior to moving into their Grantsville location at 163 SR-112, they were meeting at the old First Ward Church on Clark Street for test services.

They began services at the new location in Grantsville in March.

Lakeview Church is an evangelical church, affiliated with the U.S Mennonite Brethren Conference denomination.

“We exist to help people experience the joy and freedom that comes from a relationship with Jesus Christ,” Hubrich explained. “We take our values very seriously. “We also believe that anyone can belong before they believe and we trust the process that God changes people from the inside out.”

Anyone is welcome at Lakeview, Hubrich said.

“This can be a church home from everyone all over the map, even if they don’t believe what we believe,” he said. “This is a safe place for anyone wanting to explore their faith and while they do that, they can have a church family around them where people are invested in them and loving them.”

Lakeview Church holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday and services last one hour.

“You’re going to be greeted here very warmly and you’ll see a wide variety of ages and backgrounds here,” Hubrich said. “The dress code is casual but you can wear whatever you want. Flip flops are totally acceptable here.”

The church has a band and plays modern, contemporary worship music, much like you would hear on the K-Love radio station, according to Hubrich.

“We have a really talented band,” he said.

The campus has a youth and children’s program with a husband and wife team, led by David and Kaitlen Brown.

They also have Bible studies beginning this week.

The Stansbury location has a service at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

“We want to make it very clear to all of our people that Sunday mornings are for guests,” Hubrich said. “Sunday is our opportunity to represent our Savior to our community. That’s how all of us treat the morning service.”

Those interested in learning more about the church can visit their website at lakeviewchurchutah.com.