Landowners, trail users clash over Serviceberry Road

There’s trouble brewing up Ophir Canyon and a former Tooele County Sheriff is afraid it might turn sour.

All-terrain vehicle riders and landowners are clashing over access to Serviceberry Canyon Road.

According to Leo Ault, the principal landowner of property traversed by Serviceberry Canyon Road, the road is private and 10 years ago he agreed with the county to allow limited access for hikers and horseback riders.

Serviceberry Canyon Road climbs the west wall of Ophir Canyon. It starts north of Ophir, near where Ophir Canyon Road turns from pavement to dirt. It heads northwest up for approximately two miles. After several switchbacks it reaches a saddle below Commadore Peak and connects with the county’s Jacob City Loop Trail.

For at least 15 years there has been a disagreement between the Ault family and all-terrain vehicle riders and hunters over whether or not the road is public, according to Walt Shubert, a former Tooele County Sheriff and Ophir’s former mayor.

“The Ault’s have been chasing people off that road for years,” Shubert said. “There’s even been reports of them using armed security guards.”

Shubert said he wants the Tooele County Commission to address the issue of access to Serviceberry Canyon Road before a confrontation between the landowners and land users goes bad.

“You get tempers going during a confrontation between the landowner and an armed hunter that may have had a little liquor and somebody could get hurt,” Shubert said.

Shubert believes the Serviceberry Canyon Road is a public road.

“That’s been a public road for over 100 years,” he said. “When I worked for the county road crew, we cleared trees from the road. As sheriff we used the road. It’s a safety issue. That road is the only route out of the canyon should Ophir Canyon Road be blocked by something like a fire.”

But Shubert said he’s willing to abide by the decision of a legal public process to determine the fate of Serviceberry Canyon Road.

“It’s a gray area to some people right now,” he said. “We’ve got to get this settled proper and make it black and white, or somebody is going to get hurt. That’s what happens when rules aren’t clear.”

The Ault family thought the issue of public access was settled, once and for all, by the Tooele County Commission 10 years ago, according Leo Ault.

That’s when the Tooele County Commission passed a resolution closing, or vacating, several roads, not including Serviceberry Canyon Road, in Ophir Canyon.

The resolution was passed in 2009 and was recorded with the county recorder’s office in 2011. Two maps are attached to the recorded resolution.

While Serviceberry Canyon Road was not closed, or vacated, by the resolution, the legend of one of the maps is titled “Proposed Trail Access.” The map legend indicates access to Serviceberry Canyon Road as “Serviceberry limited.”

Jerry Hurst, then a Tooele County Commissioner, sent a letter dated Oct. 10, 2011, to Leo Ault.

In his letter, Hurst stated: “Please note that Serviceberry Road is being managed as a limited access road. It is limited to horseback and hiking only. … Private property owners should fence their land where they deem necessary and appropriate to protect their land without obstructing the public right-of-way that may cross or about private property.”

Tooele County paid for and installed gates with step-over bars and signs that said access to Serviceberry Road was limited to hiker and horseback riders, according to Hurst.

On the Tooele County Trails map the instructions for Jacob City Loop Trail after Waypoint #10 reads; “Only non-motorized travel is permitted in Serviceberry Canyon beyond this point.”

Serviceberry Canyon Road does not appear on the county road map on the county’s website and Serviceberry Road is not included on a state-maintained list of recorded Class B RS2477 roads in Tooele County.

However, because the county did not go through the legal process to vacate public right-of-way to Serviceberry Road, and the letter from Hurst is only signed by one of three county commissioners, a cloud remains over the issue of public access to the road, according to Shubert.

“It wasn’t done right,” Shubert said. “And people that have been using that road for years are mad.”

Ault said he didn’t want to talk about Serviceberry Canyon Road.

“I went through all this with the county years ago and it was settled,” he said. “I don’t want to go through it again. I have a signed certified copy of a letter from the guy that built the road stating that it was built as a private road. For the 20 years that our family has owned the property, we have had a gate on the road.”

But Bud Bruening, of UTV Utah, disagrees with Ault.

“We’re not going to let a landowner close a Class B county road that’s been open for 60 years. It’s actually been open for longer than that,” said Bruenig in a video shared with the Facebook page Tooele 411.

According to Bruenig’s Facebook page, he lives in South Jordan and is president of UTV Utah.

Serviceberry Canyon Road is heavily traveled and well-used by the public, according to Bruening.

In the Facebook video, Bruening states that UTV Utah plans to use Serviceberry Canyon Road for a Tooele UTV Utah Rally in September.

The Tooele County Commission is aware of the conflict over Serviceberry Canyon Road, according to Tooele County Commission Chairman Wade Bitner.

However, he declined to offer an opinion at this time on Serviceberry Canyon Road.

“We are sensitive to the concerns of both sides,” Bitner said. “At this time, we are collecting all the facts before we decide on a course of action.”

Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne stated on Facebook that Serviceberry Canyon Road is a public right-of-way and he told the Transcript Bulletin that while he remains open, his present position is that the road should be open to motorized vehicles.

Serviceberry Canyon Road is on the County Commission’s agenda for its July 31 meeting as a discussion item, according to Milne.

Sometime prior to the commission meeting, all three commissioners will travel the full length of the road with the Tooele County Sheriff, Milne said.

The County Commission meeting on July 31 will be at 7 p.m. in room 321 of the Tooele County building at 47 S. Main Street in Tooele City.