Lane closures at Black Rock to begin next week

Motorists should plan on major delays as bridge projects proceed ♦

Motorists traveling between Salt Lake and Tooele counties will face significant delays on Interstate 80 beginning next week due to lane closures in both directions, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

While construction of new railroad overpass bridges on I-80 near Black Rock won’t begin yet, there will be single lane closures on the existing bridges in both directions beginning May 30. The closures will allow road construction crews to fill potholes and patch the bridge decks prior to replacement, according to Tim Beery, UDOT Region Two communications manager.

Repair work on the bridges, and the resulting closures, are expected to last about one week, Beery said. Motorists are encouraged to use state Route 201 to bypass the bridges, as delays are expected to be significant, he said.

A single lane on the I-80 interchange at Exit 99 has been closed since April as crews prepare to build the new bridge, which will have a new alignment over I-80.

The most significant impact on traffic for the railroad overpasses is expected to be this fall, when there will be long-term closures affecting both directions of travel.

The two bridges, which span the Union Pacific railroad tracks near Black Rock, are scheduled to be replaced as part of a $30 million project that began this spring. The new bridges will be built adjacent to the existing structures then moved into place, according to UDOT. The westbound bridge will be constructed first, north of the interstate, Beery said.

Once the bridge is complete, traffic will be diverted onto eastbound I-80, which will be reduced to one lane in each direction, for approximately three weeks, according to UDOT. During this time, the existing bridge will be demolished and the new bridge will be moved into place.

The process will then repeat itself on the eastbound bridge, which is also expected to take about three weeks to complete.

The new bridges at Black Rock will only be painted for two lanes of travel but will have the capacity for three lanes for future travel demand in Tooele County, according to Beery.